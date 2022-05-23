With its deep commitment to employees and culture, Vertafore earns top marks for DEI initiatives and as Denver's best place to work

InsurTech received local and global honors for workplace culture

DENVER, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the belief that great products are built by a great team, Vertafore® has long worked to create a vibrant, inclusive culture where its 2,100 employees can thrive. Today, the leader in modern insurance technology announced those efforts have been recognized by its employees and Denver business leaders.

Commitment to authentic equity and inclusion

Vertafore is a 2022 recipient of the Denver Business Journal's inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Awards. The first program of its kind from the Denver Business Journal, the DEI Awards honors organizations in metro Denver that are strengthening equality across all areas of diversity, including age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, and religion.

The award recognizes Vertafore's promotion of authentic equity and inclusion through initiatives like:

Voices for Change, a series of fireside chats for Vertafore employees with prominent business leaders discussing issues of race, social justice, and diversity and inclusion

Vertafore's Employee Resource Groups, which nurture inclusion, collaboration and support for the company's diverse employee communities

Vertafore's long-standing collaboration with InternX, sponsoring STEM summer internships for students from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds

"As a leading technology company, we have a responsibility to create a diverse and inclusive environment where employees can bring their whole, true selves to work every day," said Amy Zupon, CEO of Vertafore. "Embracing equity across all areas of diversity is engrained in who we are, and we will continue to work every day to foster that core belief."

Denver's top workplace

In a field of great companies, Vertafore placed first on Comparably.com's 2022 list of best places to work in Denver. The workplace culture and employer rating site uses twelve months of anonymous feedback from employees to come up with the Denver metro area's best workplaces. Feedback covers nearly 20 categories, from compensation and benefits to company leadership, making the list of top employers especially relevant for job seekers.

Vertafore made downtown Denver its home in 2017 with its modern, dynamic headquarters space in Denver Place. More than a quarter of the company's employees are based in Denver.

Local company with a global culture

Employee feedback also earned Vertafore a spot on Comparably.com's 2022 best global culture list, ranking Vertafore with some of the world's best known tech companies. With eight offices in the United States, Canada and India, the company invests in creating an environment that fosters collaboration across teams and locations. Comparably measures employee sentiments in several culture categories, including work-life balance, professional development and employee perks.

"From our guiding principles for how we work together to the benefits we offer our team, we're consciously creating a place where talented people build a long-term career home," said Kristin Nease, senior vice president of human resources at Vertafore. "We will continue to listen to what our employees want and create a workplace where they feel connected and supported in their work."

With these latest awards, Vertafore's culture, benefits and leadership have been recognized by its employees through Comparably more than 20 times since 2017. Learn more about Vertafore and career opportunities.

