With Its Focus on Integrated Health Care, Lowering Recidivism and Data Analytics, Armor Health is Awarded its First Contract in Ohio

"The Armor team is excited to partner with Sheriff Dallas Baldwin, his leadership team, and the Franklin County community. Our talented and passionate clinical professionals and staff are eager to begin operations and enthusiastic about the opportunity to provide quality care to the traditionally underserved patients in custody" said Otto Campo, Chief Executive Officer at Armor Health.

Armor 's service will start in the Franklin County Correctional Center I and Center II. When the new Franklin County Correctional Center on Fisher Road opens, Armor will support the Sheriff's Department transition into the brand new, state of the art Fisher Road facility.

About the new facility, Campo says "we applaud local leaders for making the investment into the Fisher Road facility and look forward to supporting the effort to meet the Department's mission of fostering an environment of respect and dignity toward those in custody." He adds, "Armor shares in this goal as we believe patients in these facilities should experience the same quality health care received by those of us outside the walls of prisons, jails, and correctional centers."

Armor has provided quality patient care for correctional facilities across the United States since 2004. This new partnership with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office represents Armor's opening contract serving patients in the State of Ohio.

"We believe this new partnership will be the model of correctional healthcare as Franklin County leaders have envisioned in creating the Fisher Road facility. The County, Sheriff's Department and Armor are all committed to utilizing a data driven approach to achieve the very best patient outcomes while also reducing recidivism. " He adds, "our company's position is that data-driven, integrated healthcare, which includes behavioral health, contributes to a reduction in recidivism, improving health outcomes and changing the lives of our patients as well as the entire Franklin County community. "

About Armor Health

Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to state and local correctional facilities across the country for more than 17 years. Every day, Armor provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health services utilizing our proprietary insights analytics, our expert clinicians and professionals and a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve.

