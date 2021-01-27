With January franchise openings, Brightway Insurance now has locations in 24 states

"We are thrilled to welcome Eli, Leslie, Stalyn, Pete, Victoria, John, Yusleydi and Richard to the Brightway family," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "We provide Franchise Owners with holistic business support to help them grow their business and look forward to seeing each of them thrive with Brightway."

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. Nearly 400 insurance experts provide training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Relations and Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve. In 2020, Brightway introduced new, lower-investment franchise opportunities and welcomed more franchisees than ever before in the company's history.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $750 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 283 offices across 24 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

