With Jira Server Being Discontinued, Inflectra Offers Easy Migration for Atlassian Customers to Its Spira Platform

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Inflectra - a leader in software test management and enterprise-level IT portfolio management platforms, reaffirmed its commitment to releasing its flagship Spira products as both cloud-hosted and on-premise options. The company also charted a solid migration path from Jira Server for Inflectra's many customers in the regulated industries where on-premise solutions remain prevalent. The move is in response to Atlassian's announcement about the end of sales and the eventual discontinuation of support for Jira Server.

"The Jira Server customers have two paths forward with Inflectra: the users of an on-premise solution can seamlessly move from Jira Server to Spira; the Inflectra customers who choose to migrate from Jira Server to Jira Cloud can continue to enjoy the existing Spira integration," said Adam Sandman, Director of Technology at Inflectra.

For customers seeking to migrate from Jira Server, the company offers a clear and easy migration of user stories, defects, test cases, and source code while also synchronizing releases and versions. A similarly intuitive migration and synchronization path is available for those using Jira plugins, like Zephyr, XRAY, or TM4J.

Many Jira Server customers may have already invested in specific plugins to provide missing functionality such as requirements management, testing, and time tracking. Inflectra has worked with its implementation partners to ensure that Spira has support for the key features needed by Jira Server customers.

For more information about migrating from Jira to Spira, we have put together a handy resource page for those customers who are looking to make the switch.

About Inflectra Corporation

Founded in 2006, Inflectra is a market leader in software test management, test automation, application lifecycle management, and enterprise portfolio management space. The company is headquartered in the USA but has offices in over 10 countries. Known globally for its legendary customer support, Inflectra makes turn-key solutions that address many challenges in software testing and QA, test automation, and product lifecycle management. Its methodology agnostic software tools are used in regulated industries where portfolio management, requirements traceability, release planning, resource management, document workflow, baselining, and enterprise risk analysis are required. The company uses a concurrent pricing model for all its tools with unlimited products, projects, sprints, tests, API calls, included in a single price. All Inflectra products have a 30-day free trial.

