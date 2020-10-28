With Just 4 Weeks Until Thanksgiving, Half Of Americans Aged 70+ Won't See Family In-Person Or Haven't Made Plans For The Holidays Yet, According To New Harris Poll/Aloe Care Health Survey

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many older Americans will be alone this holiday season and are longing for a simpler way to connect with their families, according to a new online Harris Poll of Americans aged 70+. The survey, which reached 221 older adults, was commissioned by Aloe Care Health. Aloe Care are the makers of the first voice-activated, comprehensive solution for elder communication and safety.

When asked about holiday plans, half1 of Americans ages 70 and older said they won't see family in-person or haven't made plans to do so. Nearly a third2 stated definitively that they won't be seeing family in-person this year. The number of older adults who will be alone this season will likely be even higher, with one in five3 saying they still had not made plans, just a month away from Thanksgiving 2020.

The survey also found that more than two in five4 Americans aged 70+ would like to have daily communication with family. Many older adults also want that communication to be easier: two thirds5 wish there were a simpler technological solution (e.g., doesn't require software download, doesn't require a smartphone) that would allow them to talk to family members.

"With the loneliest season upon us, it is incredibly important to maintain an open channel of communication, particularly with the older adults in our lives," said Ray Spoljaric, CEO & Co-Founder of Aloe Care. "This holiday season will be an especially challenging one, with COVID-19 introducing new hurdles to traveling and spending time with family. This survey also indicates that older Americans need simpler, more intuitive ways of connecting. We're proud to offer a solution that keeps people effortlessly connected and safe to meet the needs of our time."

Aloe Care created the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Acclaimed by PCMag , Today's Caregiver, and MD Tech Review, among others, the service improves elders' safety and makes connection and care collaboration intuitive and easy. Aloe Care includes a Smart Hub for live, two-way, hands-free communication for elders with family members and, if needed, emergency services. Its built-in Smart Sensors convey elders' motion, air quality, and environmental conditions in the Aloe Care Family App (iPhone and Android). People who use the service have 24/7 access to a professional emergency response team and the Family App is designed for optimal care collaboration. Additional Aloe Care sensors are available to automatically detect falls. The company is now taking orders for its Mobile Companion , set to ship before the end of the year (2020).

About the Survey

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Aloe Care from October 14-16, 2020 among 221 U.S. adults ages 70 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Susan Lietz, [email protected] .

About Aloe Care Health

Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York.

