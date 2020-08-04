With Latest Expansion, Megaport Now Available in 15 TierPoint Data Centers

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced that clients in seven more of the company's data centers – in Andover , MA; Marlborough , MA; Research Triangle Park , NC; Hawthorne , NY; Bethlehem , PA; Allen , TX; and Spokane , WA – now have access to Software Defined Interconnection services from Megaport , a global leader in Network as a Service (NaaS).

Prior to the expansion, access to the Megaport platform was available in eight TierPoint data centers in Chicago , IL; Charlotte , NC; Raleigh , NC; Papillion , NE; Norristown , PA; Nashville , TN; Dallas , TX; and Seattle , WA.

"In response to growing demand, the new deployments nearly double Megaport's presence across our portfolio and further enhance the connectivity options available to the thousands of clients that have selected our world-class, edge-capable data centers for their cloud and hybrid IT needs," said TierPoint Chief Revenue Officer Tony Rossabi. "This is yet another important step in our larger efforts to expand our carrier-neutral cloud ecosystem."

"Megaport's on-demand NaaS platform connects with over 360 service providers, including many leading hyperscalers and SaaS providers," said Eric Troyer, Chief Marketing Officer, Megaport. "This aligns well with TierPoint's commitment to provide their customers with a flexible and scalable environment to solve the challenges of adopting and scaling cloud services. Direct connections to cloud onramps improve performance, scalability, and can reduce costs. By using Megaport Cloud Router (MCR), TierPoint customers can make cloud-to-cloud connections through 'point, click, and connect' provisioning — making multicloud networking fast and easy. We're delighted to continue growing with TierPoint."

TierPoint clients interested in exploring Megaport solutions can start the process here .

About TierPoint

Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint ( tierpoint.com ) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 U.S. markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud , plus colocation , disaster recovery , security , and other managed IT services.

About Megaport

Megaport is a global leading Network as a Service provider. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects more than 1,800 customers in over 700 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, Salesforce Express Connect Partner, and SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem Partner.

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-550-7080, [email protected]

SOURCE TierPoint

Related Links

http://tierpoint.com

