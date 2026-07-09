With Launch of CPS Segmentation, Cyolo Offers First Secure Connectivity Platform for Critical Infrastructure

The new offering extends Cyolo's secure remote privileged access platform into microsegmentaion, giving enterprises the unified visibility, context, and governance needed to reduce connectivity risk across critical infrastructure as AI increases the speed and scale of cyberattacks.

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyolo, the leading provider of secure remote privileged access for critical infrastructure, operational technology (OT), and cyber-physical systems (CPS), today announced Cyolo CPS Segmentation, expanding its platform beyond human-to-machine access into machine-to-machine communication control. CPS Segmentation gives industrial and critical infrastructure organizations a unified way to discover assets, visualize communications, validate policies through simulation, and enforce connectivity controls across internal and external users, systems, and operational assets—helping limit lateral movement, reduce blast radius, and maximize uptime.

For years, organizations have recognized the value of segmentation for securing their most important assets but have struggled to put it into practice. Traditional approaches demand complex network redesigns and risky infrastructure changes in environments where downtime is not an option. As a consequence, many industrial organizations deferred segmentation, settling instead on detection-and-response practices to protect their environments.

But that reactive model is no longer sufficient. As the attack surface expands — with AI-enabled threats accelerating attacks and operations becoming increasingly connected — organizations need to contain threats before they can spread laterally. Segmentation has become essential to protecting operational continuity.

Cyolo understands critical infrastructure environments, where uptime is non-negotiable, legacy systems are common, implementation resources are limited, and security controls cannot come at the cost of operational disruption. Designed specifically for these realities, Cyolo CPS Segmentation delivers practical, risk-based microsegmentation that fits the way industrial organizations operate.

Built on Cyolo's proven true Zero Trust architecture, which keeps all sensitive data under customer governance, CPS Segmentation supports the full microsegmentation lifecycle — from discovering assets and communication flows to creating, validating, and enforcing policies. With capabilities that include shadow-access discovery, visual flow mapping, blast-radius analysis, intelligent grouping, policy recommendations, and pre-enforcement simulation, organizations can identify connectivity risks, validate changes with confidence, and limit lateral movement without disruptive redesigns, lengthy implementation projects, or added complexity.

"We've pursued a single goal since Cyolo was founded — to help the organizations that keep our world running control every connection across their critical infrastructure," said Almog Apirion, CEO and co-founder at Cyolo. "We started with human-to-machine access, and now we're bringing the same OT-native security principles to machine-to-machine communication control. As AI helps attackers move faster and farther, the ability to stop lateral movement and reduce blast radius has never been more crucial. We built Cyolo CPS Segmentation to solve that challenge."

Cyolo CPS Segmentation is the latest addition to the broader Cyolo platform, which brings together remote privileged access, identity security, malware detection, secure web access, endpoint security, and a broad ecosystem of security integrations. Together, these capabilities provide critical infrastructure and industrial organizations with a unified foundation for protecting the people, processes, assets, data, and AI-driven systems that power critical operations.

About Cyolo

Cyolo secures every connection in OT and critical infrastructure environments. Manufacturers, data center operators, energy and utility organizations, and other critical infrastructure providers rely on Cyolo to protect both human-to-machine and machine-to-machine communications across their cyber-physical systems (CPS).

Purpose-built for environments where uptime is the top priority, Cyolo makes secure connectivity surprisingly simple. With solutions for secure remote privileged access and CPS segmentation, Cyolo provides the visibility and control organizations need to enforce Zero Trust without disrupting operation.

Cyolo helps keep the world's most critical operations secure, resilient, and ready for what's next.