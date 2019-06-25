With Liaison, Boston University Re-Ups on Success, Refocuses on Metrics and Fine-Tunes Its Graduate Admissions Goals

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International, the leader in admissions management and enrollment marketing solutions for higher education, today announced that Boston University will reinforce its ongoing pursuit of high-priority recruitment goals by expanding its deployment of existing — and successful — Liaison-powered strategies and services.

Inspired by results achieved while working with Liaison in recent years, Boston University recently finalized its plans for the continued implementation of two key Liaison solutions: UniCAS™ (Centralized Application Service), a cloud-based platform for centralized application management that offers benefits to applicants and admissions professionals alike, and the Enrollment Marketing Platform (EMP™), a marketing and CRM solution designed to transform student engagement for admissions, enrollment and recruitment professionals.

"We are very excited to continue our partnership with Liaison," says David Cotter, Boston University's assistant provost for graduate enrollment management. "The Liaison UniCAS and EMP products have helped us to successfully manage a dynamic, growing graduate admission and recruitment effort in a decentralized environment."

The University initially implemented UniCAS and EMP in 2015. At the same time, BU strengthened its commitment to recruit, admit and yield high-quality graduate students. BU experienced a 22% increase in graduate applications and a 30% increase in entering first-year graduate students between 2014 and 2018.

"It is very satisfying to know that Boston University's success in recent years has been so well supported by its relationship with Liaison," says George Haddad, founder and CEO of Liaison. "As we have also seen at many other leading institutions, EMP and UniCAS can significantly enhance a program's ability to attract, recruit and admit more best-fit applicants while simultaneously improving efficiencies and providing a data-rich overview of important application trends."

About Boston University

Boston University (BU), a member of the Association of American Universities (AAU), is one of the leading private research and teaching institutions in the world, with two primary campuses in the heart of Boston and programs around the globe. Chartered in 1869, the University today enrolls over 33,000 students including over 14,000 graduate students and employs nearly 10,000 faculty and staff members across 17 schools and colleges.

BU is one of the largest private universities in the United States and one of the Boston area's largest employers. BU's students come from all 50 states and over 135 countries. Students pursue studies on the Charles River and Medical Campuses as well as study abroad programs in over 30 cities around the world. Want to know more about BU? Visit www.bu.edu.

About Liaison International

Over the last two decades, Liaison has helped over 31,000 programs on more than 1,000 campuses more effectively manage admissions through its Centralized Application Service (CAS™) technology and complementary processing and support services. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, the company has developed discipline-wide services for a range of fields, including most of the health professions, as well as engineering ( EngineeringCAS ), graduate management education ( BusinessCAS ), graduate education ( GradCAS ), social work ( SocialWorkCAS ), psychology ( PSYCAS ) and architecture ( ArchCAS ).

