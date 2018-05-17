With Looming CRA Overhaul, TRUPOINT Helps Banks Dig Deeper Into Their Analytics

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUPOINT Partners, Inc., a leading provider of analytics software and consulting, is excited to announce new CRA feature updates that will help lenders deftly navigate any CRA changes that may materialize.

TRUPOINT Analytics is a compliance analysis software designed to help banks, credit unions, and mortgage companies comply and grow. With its data-driven insights, compliance professionals can easily and efficiently analyze Fair Lending, HMDA, CRA, and Redlining risk.

CRA Zip Code Boundaries in TRUPOINT's CRA Analytics TRUPOINT's CRA Analytics lets you color code loans and deposits.

"What we're seeing now is a focus shift to CRA in the regulatory and compliance space," said Trey Sullivan, President and CEO of TRUPOINT. "This is another regulatory area that will undergo big changes. The features that we've rolled out for our CRA Analytics module are specifically designed to allow compliance officials be more efficient in their work."

Here's how TRUPOINT prepares financial institutions nationwide to face the challenges of a changing CRA landscape:

Adjust Your Assessment Area in 5 Minutes or Less Plot Loan and Deposit Types By Color See ZIP Code Boundaries in CRA Analytics Experience Modernized, User-Friendly CRA Geocoding and Mapping Analyze Additional Dimensions Using Your CRA LAR

TRUPOINT is also hosting a CRA webinar to help compliance professionals get a head start on understanding their data. The webinar, "CRA: Going from Analysis to Action," will be led by TRUPOINT's Justin Smith and Karina Mariotti on Tuesday, May 22 at 2PM. Registrants who can't attend will receive a recording of the webinar. Sign up here.

During the session, attendees will learn the key data points to analyze for CRA risk, and how to use that analysis for proactive CRA strategies, regardless of the software used! Some of the questions you'll learn how to answer include:

In-Out Ratio Analysis: Does your institution pass the 50/50 test?

Loan-to-Deposit Analysis: Do you know what your loan-to-deposit ratio is or how to calculate it?

Tract Income & Loan Type Analysis: What can you learn by analyzing the product types within tracts?

Applicant Income Analysis: How many of your loans went to LMI tracts or individuals?

TRUPOINT's commitment to anticipate and address their users' needs directly led to both this webinar, and these enhancements to CRA Analytics. In fact, every TRUPOINT solution is backed by a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. If a customer is unsatisfied with a software or service, they won't pay for it - it's that simple.

It's been nearly 30 years since the last major changes to the CRA, so it is without question that potential changes will shift the landscape to incorporate new technologies and modern consumer behavior. TRUPOINT Partners is on a mission to help financial institutions be proactive in knowing the narrative their data tells and help them better serve their communities. All of this is an element of their True Partner Promise and sets the stage for a new era of growth for the company in the future.

About TRUPOINT – TRUPOINT Partners is a FinTech company based in Charlotte, NC, that serves financial institutions nationwide. They offer software and services designed to reduce compliance risk and encourage growth. TRUPOINT Analytics is a powerful analysis platform that enables lenders to reduce risk, manage compliance, and grow revenue through web-based data discovery and rich insights. The TRUPOINT Analytics system helps financial institutions with Fair Lending, HMDA, CRA and Redlining compliance, as well as Branch Strategy.

