With Lutein, See Things The Dr. Nutrition 360 Way

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, then Dr. Nutrition 360 wants us to keep beholding for a long time to come. The Canadian nutraceutical manufacturer promises a supplement that prioritizes eye health: Lutein. Each gel capsule contains extracts of Lutein and Zeaxanthin that, when taken regularly, can be used to support healthy eye function.

Within the retina lies the macula, which acts as the eye's natural lens. Everyone's sense of sight depends on the health of the macula; it defines one's quality of vision and the spectrum of colors they perceive. Lutein, in particular, protects the macula from blue light damage. This antioxidant is found naturally in many leafy green vegetables. As a member of the carotenoid family - a pigment that creates the bright yellow, orange, and red coloring in plants - Lutein is a naturopathic way to help maintain proper eye function.

Zeaxanthin is another carotenoid and is paired with Lutein to provide an extra level of defense against free radicals. Often generated in the body after eating fried foods, drinking alcohol, smoking tobacco products, or inhaling pollutants, free radicals are atomic or molecular substances with unpaired electrons. They can build up in the body and seize upon the electrons found in cells. Antioxidants provide electrons to free radicals, neutralizing the free radicals' destructive potency. In the case of Dr. Nutrition 360's Lutein supplement, 10mg of Lutein and 500mg of Zeaxanthin work hand-in-hand, with both Lutein and Zeaxanthin extracts culled from the marigold flower.

The fact that Dr. Nutrition 360 offers a premier product should come as no surprise. The Canadian nutraceutical manufacturer is fully equipped to meet a variety of health-related needs. With options addressing beauty, internal health, and stress management, DrNutrition360.com provides a naturopathic and customizable answer to many healthcare-related questions. As an in-house brand of NutraLab Canada Corp., Dr. Nutrition 360 has a team of doctors, health experts, and nutritionists who ensure the highest level of FDA and Health Canada-certified quality control. Its 75,000 sq. ft. facility is equipped for the rapid manufacture and distribution of proven over-the-counter products.

Plus, Dr. Nutrition 360's Lutein supplements are dosed in BSE-certified gelatin capsules, which meet European Pharmacopoeia (EP) and the United States Pharmacopoeia (SP) standards. Whether one eats their recommended daily intake of leafy greens or they are deficient in their nutritional consumption, these Lutein capsules offer a robust dose of essential antioxidants. As Dr. Nutrition 360 founder Dr. Peter Ou states, "Natural health supplements are essential to filling in nutritional gaps so we can ensure our body has all the nutrients it needs." Products like Lutein offer a way for people to sustain a quality of vision so they never lose sight of the beauty in the world around them.

https://www.drnutrition360.com/product/lutein/

https://foodinsight.org/what-is-lutein/

https://hopes.stanford.edu/about-free-radical-damage/#:~:text=Free%20radicals%20are%20atoms%20or,processes%20and%20immune%20system%20responses.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/lipid-peroxidation

Please direct inquiries to:

Gideon Bardwell

(954) 553-3435

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Nutrition 360