With Market Size Valued at $1.1 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Data Catalog Market

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 12513

Companies: 42 - Players covered include Alation, Inc.; Altair Engineering, Inc.; Alteryx, Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Boomi, Inc.; Collibra NV ; Hitachi Vantara LLC; IBM Corporation; Informatica; Microsoft Corporation; Tamr, Inc.; TIBCO Software, Inc.; Zaloni, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); Data Consumer (BI Tools, Enterprise Applications, Mobile & Web Applications); Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Data Catalog Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

A data catalog is defined as an organized inventory of data assets across all data sources in an organization. The data catalog employs metadata to aid organizations create an informative and searchable inventory of all data assets. A data catalog is offered to data users as a reference application, being the first stop for a self-service data discovery task. The catalogs enable varied users that include data professionals, business analysts, data stewards, and data scientists to easily find, comprehend, explore, collaborate and trust data for performing self-service analytics through a single reference source within a data lake or data warehouse via annotations that improve data using context. A data catalog comprises a simple means of accessing data that is required by data consumers for performing their tasks. The tool enables managing data as well as assists in data quality by enabling users to work collectively from a single self-service environment. The data catalog solutions market has gained notable traction in the recent years owing to exponential growth in data volumes as a result of increasing adoption of IoT, cloud apps and digital transformation. The increasing availability of data and self-analytics data along with growing demand for business intelligence tools is poised to bolster the data catalog solutions market. In addition, increasing automation, infrastructure development, access to real-time data and the need to gain business insights are expected to provide new opportunities to participants.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Catalog estimated at US$515.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.6% CAGR to reach US$947.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.9% share of the global Data Catalog market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $217.8 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $109.2 Million by 2026

The Data Catalog market in the U.S. is estimated at US$217.8 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 42.91% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$109.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 26.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 19.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$130.7 Million by the year the end of the analysis period.

In the coming years, increasing availability of real-time data and access to significant data volumes to achieve a consolidated view along with investment in infrastructure development and focus on data-driven insights are expected to drive growth in the market. Growth will also be facilitated by increasing need to exploit data from heterogeneous sources for gaining a unified view and growing adoption of data analytics tools for insights to support the decision making process. In addition, increasing adoption of self-service as well as data propagation analytics is slated to create a strong demand for data catalog solutions. Moreover, increasing investments in automation solutions and business intelligence tools are anticipated to create favorable opportunities for companies offering data catalog solutions. On the other hand, lack of standardization related to data security and management is expected to challenge growth along with lack of proper regulations and rules at the global level.

Cloud Deployment Segment to Reach $811.6 Million by 2026

By deployment, the cloud deployment segment is estimated to hold a major share and witness a high growth rate owing to the ability of cloud-based solutions to offer numerous solutions to users in the market. Cloud Deployment segment is estimated at US$339.1 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach US$811.6 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 23.8% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Cloud segment, accounting for 44.2% of the global sales. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 29.0% over the analysis period, to reach US$92 Million by the close of the analysis period. More

