With Market Size Valued at $1.5 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Flexible Heaters Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 5; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 673

Companies: 124 - Players covered include All Flex Flexible Circuits; Chromalox; Durex Industries; Holroyd Components; Honeywell International; Minco; Miyo Technology; Nibe Industrier; Omega Engineering; Rogers Corporation; Smiths Group; Tempco Electric Heater; Thermocoax; Watlow Electric Manufacturing; Zoppas Industries and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Base, Mica-Based, Other Types); Application (Medical, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Laboratory, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Flexible Heaters Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by the Year 2026

Flexible heaters are devices which can be easily integrated onto surfaces that necessitate heating. They can be molded into the shape of the object that needs heating. The flexibility allows the heaters to fit into objects of different sizes and shapes. Most sizes, contours and shapes allow direct application of heat, without compromising on the dependability aspect. The mechanism allows for a more efficient heat transfer. The lower thermal mass of the heaters enable their use in applications where the major concerns are space and weight. Growth in the global market is driven by the factor of presence of wide ranging applications for the products, across several industries. Continued technological advancements and further expansion of applications have been contributing to market growth. The heaters are currently being increasingly used in several medical applications. The traditional end-use sectors of food & beverage, aerospace and automotive have also been creating strong demand growth for flexible heaters. Consumption of digital devices and electronics increased tremendously in the recent years. LCDs, temperature-resistant detectors, commercial food equipment, 3D printers and such other devices that integrate flexible heaters are witnessing strong rise in demand, boding well for the market. Moreover, technology advancements of over the years are leading to continued reduction of cost of the heaters, further expanding their application scope. As regards to different end-use markets, the semiconductor and electronics industries rank at the top.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Heaters estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Silicone Rubber-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$536.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyimide-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Flexible Heaters market. Market size of silicone rubber based flexible heaters is also the largest in the overall market for flexible heaters currently, attributed to increased use of the heaters in the manufacture of semiconductor systems. They are used in probing stations, plasma etch systems, IC test handling equipment and photo resist track systems in semiconductor manufacturing. Silicone rubber flexible heaters are also used in electronic appliances like coffee makers and refrigeration equipment and also in the automotive, oil & gas, mining, food &beverages, aerospace & defense and medical sectors due to their higher durability. Polyimide, also popular as Kapton, represents a thin polymer film. Polyimide-based flexible heaters are appropriate for applications requiring lightweight and thin materials in a small form factor. These materials exhibit superior resistance to majority of acids, bases and solvents.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $295 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $293.4 Million by 2026

The Flexible Heaters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$295 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 25.9% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$293.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$47.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. The market for flexible heaters in Asia-Pacific is the largest in the world attributed mainly to the fast rising demand for them in medical devices, avionics, defense systems, analytical instruments, commercial food equipment and semiconductor applications. Low manufacturing costs, easy availability of raw material and cheap labor have been the contributing factors to economic growth of several countries in the region. Strong growth of end-use industries for flexible heaters bodes well for the market.

Polyester-Based Segment to Reach $274.1 Million by 2026

Polyester flexible heating elements are designed to ensure faster and uniform heat transform. Polyester flex heaters are generally used for low temperature applications, with maximum surface temperature for the polyester being 95°C or 203°F. Polyester is used either with wire wound design or etched foil element or with one of the ITO (indium titanium oxide) inks. In the global Polyester-Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$144.6 Million will reach a projected size of US$214.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$51.2 Million by the year 2026.

More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.