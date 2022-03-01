With Market Size Valued at $11.6 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Printed and Flexible Sensors Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 6710

Companies: 215 - Players covered include Fujifilm Holding Corp.; GSI Technology, LLC; Interlink Electronics, Inc.; ISORG; KWJ Engineering Inc.; Peratech Holdco Ltd.; PST Sensors; T-Ink, Inc.; Tekscan; Thin Film Electronics ASA and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive, Other Types)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Printed and Flexible Sensors Market to Reach US$11.6 Billion by the Year 2026

Printed flexible sensors, i.e., those manufactured by depositing functional solutions or inks on flexible substrates such as plastics, paper and rubber-like polymers, rendering them thinner and lighter and featuring high mechanical flexibility. In recent years, printed and flexible sensors with the ability of efficiently detecting various stimuli related to specific biological or environmental species have been gaining widespread attention of researchers owing to their significant potential for wearable electronics and IoT applications. The applicability of stretchable and flexible electronics in device-engineering technologies has resulted in the creation of foldable, stretchable, lightweight, and slender sensors. Enabling technologies, such as ultra-thin chip technology, is likely to address existing bottlenecks in microelectronics, such as 3D integration, thus opening up new opportunities of growth for the printed and flexible sensor market. Technology developments, reduction in costs and availability in smaller and light weight form factors have been driving rapid integration of printed and flexible sensors in a range of new applications. Moreover, increased consumer demand for thin, flexible, and energy-efficient electronics products is augmenting growth in the market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Printed and Flexible Sensors estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Biosensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Capacitive segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 3.8% share of the global Printed and Flexible Sensors market. Printed biosensors bring in superior capabilities than biosensors made by traditional technologies and therefore are rising in prominence in healthcare segment. A major application of printed biosensors comes from blood glucose level detection strips, the self-diagnosis tool used by diabetics for detecting and monitoring blood glucose level. Besides glucose monitoring strips, other medical application areas where printed biosensors are finding demand are in detection and monitoring of heart, cancer and kidney diseases. Capacitive sensing is the underlying principle of a wide range of sensors, including sensors that detect and measure humidity, displacement/position, acceleration, fluid level and proximity.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026

The Printed and Flexible Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 29.87% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. With robust growth in economy, growing demand for consumer electronics, robust automotive production, increasing healthcare spending, Asia-Pacific has been witnessing increased adoption of printed electronics, thereby driving demand for printed and flexible sensors. Growing industrialization in countries such as India and China, and increasing outsourcing of production from developed regions are key factors driving growth in the region.

Piezoelectric Segment to Reach $346.9 Million by 2026

Piezoelectric sensor is a device which uses the piezoelectric effect for measuring changes in acceleration, pressure, temperature, force, or strain by converting them to electrical charge. In the global Piezoelectric segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$212 Million will reach a projected size of US$310.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23 Million by the year 2026. With robust growth in economy, growing demand for consumer electronics, robust automotive production, increasing healthcare spending, Asia-Pacific has been witnessing increased adoption of printed electronics, thereby driving demand for printed and flexible sensors. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.