With Market Size Valued at $111.3 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Frozen Desserts Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 13572

Companies: 1246 - Players covered include 16 Handles; Bassetts Ice Cream; Bulla Dairy Foods; China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd.; Dairy Farmers of America Inc.; Dairy Queen; Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.; General Mills, Inc.; Kellogg Company; Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.; Nestlé S.A.; Unilever plc; Yili Group and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt, Other Types); Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Frozen Desserts Market to Reach $111.2 Billion by 2026

Expansion in the frozen desserts market is likely to be positively influenced by increasing disposable incomes along with introduction of innovative products. Sales in emerging markets are expected to gain further traction in the coming years due to changing dietary habits and rapid urbanization. Products with desirable qualities including low fat, cholesterol, sugar and calorie content, are poised to register robust growth and support market expansion. Frozen dessert brands are paying heavy attention to new taste and flavor profiles for a delightful consumer experience. Ice creams and frozen desserts with new tastes and offered as limited-time offerings are moving fast and garnering attention from the millennial consumer. Irrespective of consumer demographic, flavor continues to remain at the forefront, superseding other aspects like ingredients, texture, sugar or fat content and protein. Ruby chocolate is anticipated to retain its popularity in the coming years. Shrinking chocolate cocoa crops are expected to increase the demand for carob, an alternative to chocolate. With guilt-free indulgence being a major trend, frozen dessert manufacturers are launching new products with simple and premium ingredients in single-serve and convenient formats.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Frozen Desserts estimated at US$91.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Ice Cream, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$67.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Confectionary & Candies segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2026

The Frozen Desserts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Sales in emerging markets are expected to gain traction in the coming years led by changing dietary habits and rapid urbanization. Products with desirable qualities including low fat, cholesterol, sugar and calorie content, are poised to register robust growth and support market expansion. Innovative positioning of products coupled with creative advertising and attractive packaging will open new revenue generation opportunities for market participants.

Frozen Yogurt Segment to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2026

In the global Frozen Yogurt segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.5 Billion will reach a projected size of US$9.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$760.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.