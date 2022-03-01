With Market Size Valued at $13.1 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 6103

Companies: 67 - Players covered include Allot Communications Ltd.; Bivio Networks, Inc.; Broadcom Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; cPacket Networks, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; Procera Networks; Qosmos; R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH; Sandvine Inc. ULC; SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC; SonicWALL LLC; Vedicis and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Integrated, Standalone); End-Use (Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market to Reach US$13.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Deep packet inspection (DPI), also known by the names Information eXtraction (IX) and complete packet inspection, is an advanced method of data packet filtering that seamlessly monitors and filters data as it passes an inspection point in the network. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by escalating IP traffic volumes amid rising adoption of high-speed broadband, robust penetration of smartphones and connected devices, and stiff competition among telecom network operators. The recent years witnessed dramatic growth in the IP traffic volumes and bandwidth requirements in both general and business consumer markets. Explosive growth in the number of Internet subscribers, rapid proliferation of Internet-connected devices and robust penetration of bandwidth-intensive activities among others are consistently driving the IP traffic volume and additional bandwidth requirements. While sharp increase in the number of Internet subscribers, in fixed line as well as wireless segments, is exerting a profound impact on the bandwidth requirements, rapid proliferation of Internet-connected devices, especially smartphones and tablets, is continuously fueling these needs on a major scale. The scenario created ample opportunities to DPI, which aids NSPs to streamline their networks through a reliable technology that precisely monitors and oversees data moving across the network for comprehensive internet surveillance and traffic filtering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Integrated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.8% share of the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market. An integrated DPI solution embeds the DPI functionality into an IP router or a 4G/3G wireless gateway/GGSN device. The integrated DPI is a cost-efficient and advanced approach and involves dealing with fewer network elements that noticeably reduces the risk of errors. Integrated DPI solutions are offered by core large telecom and networking infrastructure vendors such as Huawei and Cisco. Whereas a standalone DPI solution is an independent solution designed to deliver superior technology, reporting capabilities and scale required for networks featuring multi-vendor access equipment, and implementing a common policy control. Standalone DPI is the preferred DPI approach for Tier I operators seeking purpose-built network gear.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 36.6% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The North American market, being the early technologies adopter, is perceived as the dominant regional market for DPI. There is also a major presence of vendors of security solutions in the region contributing to the market's dominance. In the US market, DPI is also being increasingly used for improving capabilities of internet service providers in preventing IoT devices exploitation in Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. The market in Asia-Pacific is also currently a lucrative one for DPI providers. Asian countries are rapidly embracing digital technologies, which is creating the need for increased digital surveillance and policing.

Need for Bandwidth Management by Educational Institutions Spurs Interest in DPI

In the recent years, network operators in educational institutions such as universities and schools have been facing a significant challenge in terms of managing high network traffic. These institutions have been significantly exposed to bandwidth-hogging applications such as media streaming and peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing on account of high-speed internet connectivity coupled with an extensive unhampered access provided in such environment. For instance, video and audio streaming applications in websites such as You Tube are becoming increasingly popular among students. On the other hand, P2P applications such as eDonkey and Bit Torrent utilize over 50% of the total bandwidth, thereby paving way to increased network traffic in educational institutions. Low levels of QoE and application performance encountered during network traffic also have an adverse impact on productivity of the staff. Resultantly, there has been a steep rise in communication costs, while hindering the performance of the overall network. Additionally, P2P file sharing in educational institutions holds a legal allegation since a majority of the exchanged content violates copyright laws. Furthermore, factors such as regulations pertaining to Voice over IP (VoIP) such as Skype and excess use of undesired applications by students have been driving a dire need for effective management of vigorously increasing network traffic in educational space.

In light of growing need for bandwidth management in educational institutions, deep packet inspection (DPI) serves as a valuable alternative which facilitates significant reduction in network traffic by identifying high-bandwidth applications such as P2P file sharing. In addition, DPI holds the ability to offer complete access to legal P2P file sharing resources, while blocking undesired applications. On the other hand, DPI has also been playing a vital role in wireless networks which are being adopted on a large scale by educational institutions in the recent past. Educational organizations have been increasingly utilizing wireless networks in class rooms as a means to enhance the learning experience of students by offering them access to online study material at a rapid pace. In this context, DPI is being used to improve application control in wireless networks. More

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

