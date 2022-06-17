With Market Size Valued at $13.8 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Vehicle Access Control Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vehicle Access Control estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. Non-Biometric Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR, while growth in the Biometric Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR. The global market continues to be driven by increasing vehicle thefts. The rise in car thefts and crime is largely due to the growing black market for cars in developing countries in Asia-Pacific, Africa and Eastern Europe. In addition, the relative ease in liquidating stolen car parts, such as, engines, transmissions, air bags, radios, GPS units, radios, batteries, front/rear bumpers etc., is encouraging the rise in crime rates. Vehicle thieves can strip a car in less than 45 minutes and make money three times the value of the vehicle's worth by selling the individual parts. In the United States alone, an automobile is stolen every 5 seconds. Despite technology innovations in automotive security systems and growing sophistication of theft-deterrent devices, vehicle crime continues to result in billions of dollars of losses worldwide.

Most often, harvesting of key components can occur even while the car is parked and happens so quickly that it can difficult to notice even during daytime. One of the most commonly stolen components in a vehicle is the catalytic converter, which is specifically a very valuable component of a vehicle's emission control system that utilizes expensive precious metals, such as rhodium, platinum, and palladium for converting the environmentally harmful exhaust from an engine into less hazardous gasses. A stolen catalytic converter can typically fetch a price of US$50-250. Moreover, it takes only a few minutes and the use of certain readily-available, basic battery-operated tools to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle, in turn costing the vehicle owner substantial levels of stress and inconvenience as well as thousands of dollars for arranging an alternate transportation and getting their vehicle fixed.

Passive Keyless Entry (PKE) represents an evolving technology that the convenience of keyless entry without the need to press buttons. Although currently still a niche technology, passive keyless entry (PKE) is nevertheless poised for a period of strong growth, as the technology steadily makes it way towards the mainstream market. While a number of car brands offer pre-installed PKE systems, higher cost of PKE over RKE remains a major hindrance to widespread adoption. Although a smaller market in terms of unit installations, higher average prices make for a lucrative dollar market, thus explaining manufacturers' growing interest in this space. Cost reductions, consumer awareness and achieving economies of scale will remain prime challenges frustrating penetration of this technology in the marketplace. Increasing competition from low cost suppliers in the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to play its part in bringing down the high price structure. Manufacturer's strategies are therefore currently geared towards designing, developing and producing affordable, low cost systems. Penetration into the low-end auto segment is forecast to gain momentum as the technological moves higher up in its lifecycle. Long-term growth typically hinge onto successful development of low cost integrated solutions with value added features and functions.

Continuous technology innovations remain crucial for growth in this market segment. With currently available RKE (remote keyless entry) systems being vulnerable to hacking, efforts are underway to develop an innovative RFID (radio frequency identification) approach. Researchers are exploring the use of unique RFID cards in combination with a password authorization system to lock vehicles. The project is working to use driving license of a car owner as a unique RFID card in combination with password for added protection for vehicle access. The password-protected vehicle access system involves the use of a microcontroller based vehicle lock designed to enable authorized entry. The system consists of an LCD display with a touch screen module, mounted on the door and allows passwords to be entered through the touch screen. Entering the right password unlocks the vehicle; while 3 incorrect entries activates an alert to the car owner's registered mobile number. The project Password Protected Vehicle Access System, is designed to reduce hardware equipment. While in early stages, the project also intends to develop a theft alarm to be integrated into the RFID entry system to alert the car owner in the event of unauthorized access attempts.

Biometric technology is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years. Access control devices built on biometrics technology offer total access of all the system parameters to users, with functions such as advanced auto-alarming, anti-theft protection and anti-carjacking among others. The devices mostly use fingerprints for encoding security system of the vehicles. A few devices are able to store fingerprints of up to nine users. Biometrics based access control systems are also the most accurate and at the same-time user-friendly systems because they exclude the need for carrying keys. Entry can be gained in less time contrary to the traditional entry methods. The systems use algorithms to work and are therefore considered a key example of the use of artificial intelligence in vehicles. Furthermore, biometric-based vehicle access systems are becoming more and more affordable due to technological advancements in the area. This backdrop suggests opportunities for fingerprint scans on door handles, ensuring authorized entry into a vehicle. Chevrolet, for instance, announced an FNR self-driving concept featuring iris scan for authorized entry into vehicles. While the FNR is still deemed a future technology, iris scanning biometric technology is expected to be commercialized shortly. Ford recently secured patent approval for its novel biometric car access system also equipped with biometric sensors for keyless entry. The system utilizes fingerprints, retinal scans, and voice recognition for permitting access to the car and allows for programming and storing of physiological data of multiple drivers and vehicle users to enable easy car sharing.

There are currently dedicated companies developing automotive biometrics. These companies focus on different areas of the vehicle, including ignition switch, vehicular access, health monitoring, rationalization, and vehicle immobilizer among others. Integration of biometrics in automobiles makes the car models safer and more user-friendly providing a competitive edge to automakers. Biometric solutions therefore are here to stay for the automotive industry and the scope of applications for the technology would only increase in the years ahead. Already, quite a few car makers can be seen experimenting to see how the latest biometric solutions can be integrated into newer areas. Biometric access system in a car matches the different physiological and behavioral attributes for automating the access monitoring system. The technology could take any form including iris scan, fingerprint recognition, voice recognition or facial recognition. Primary focus is on the behavioral and physiological characteristics of an individual trying to gain access to a car or any component in a car, which differentiate the person from others. A biometric vehicle access systems works with high accuracy, which is one of its greatest advantages. It demands biological evidences from the individual trying to gain access, for ensuring utmost protection. The systems do not require passwords which also makes them less at risk of being stolen or getting hacked. Biometrics-based vehicle access controls systems are also easy-to-use. Requests are processed almost hassle-free provided the credentials match. All these benefits offered are anticipated to result in strong growth for the biometric vehicle access systems market in the years ahead. Continued technological advancements would also contribute to market growth. More

