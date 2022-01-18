With Market Size Valued at $15.7 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Web Real-Time Communication Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: January 2022 Executive Pool: 19966 Companies: 96 - Players covered include AT&T, Inc.; Avaya, Inc.; Cafex Communications, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Dialogic Corporation; Genband, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; Polycom, Inc.; Quobis; Tokbox Inc.; Twillo, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other Verticals) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global Web Real-Time Communication Market to Reach US$15.7 Billion by the Year 2026

With the whole world betting high on the digital landscape, the stakes are greater, time is critical and it is imperative for latencies to be at the lowest to ensure seamless user experience, be it for personal, professional or for business purposes. Users are often disgruntled by even a 0.1 second delay in website content loading following the clicking of link prompting them to never return to complete transactions, resulting in lost customers. Cloud gaming is a demanding area too, gamers intent on having uninterrupted gaming experience bounce off the applications that cannot handle latency in background without pausing gaming sessions. Virtual reality applications supersede all nil latency requirements. 0.02 seconds or 20 milliseconds is the maximum tolerable time lag in virtual reality applications. Any delay in excess of that ruins the fluidity, or in other words, "reality" of the user experience and slaps them back to the disconcerted space where physical world waits for the virtual world to pick up the slack.

Web real time communications (Web RTC), a real time audio-video and data communication process, is the most preferred latency reducing mechanism. Web RTC is open ended, is directly integrated into browser locally using web sockets and media source extensions devoid of plug ins, and is encoded and decoded in native code unlike Java script. The IETF and World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) approved Web RTC functions at sub 500 milli second latency levels, utilizes User datagram protocol (UDP) that facilitates swiftest real time interactive communications by instantly conveying the data packets based on video streaming RTP protocol unlike the conventional TCP. RTP packages data into UDPs that are streamed across client-server networks in a codec encryption. The RTP header accompanying audio-video data allows flexible adaptation to network traffic using timing data and sequencing identifier. At times, UDP completely drops lost packets to reduce latency. However, this might lower quality of the video stream. Incoming audio stream is adjusted and reconstructed to broadcast to single or multiple receivers using RTP's unicast metrics for unification of information and optimizes delivery of media.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Web Real-Time Communication estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.7% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 32.4% CAGR to reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 36% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.3% share of the global Web Real-Time Communication market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026

The Web Real-Time Communication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.77% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 39.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27% and 32.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The online education business is expected to grow at a rapid pace. WebRTC is a highly beneficial technology for educational platforms, regardless of the type of online learning they provide. It is not just conventional universities and schools that are affected. Thousands of courses are available on learning platforms such as Sololearn, Skillshare, MasterClass, and Stackskills. WebRTC allows instructors and students to interact in real-time with just the internet browser they are already using, regardless of the type of online learning they provide. Telemedicine is being more widely used around the world as a means of making healthcare more affordable and accessible. WebRTC is a simple and efficient approach for patients and their healthcare practitioners to have face-to-face talks. Working from home is quickly becoming the new norm. The majority of the American workforce today works from home. As a result, there is a high demand for solutions that assist teams in collaborating and communicating. This market already has some major participants. However, the advent of remote work has provided an opportunity to address the unique challenges faced by industries that have been hesitant to adopt remote work. WebRTC is the ideal option to create low-cost solutions to today's communication problems.

Computer and console gaming has never been more participatory. In today's gaming market, single-player games are non-existent. In addition, there is browser-based gaming that is quickly gaining popularity. It is expected that real-time communication in gaming will become more popular, an increasing number of games will utilize browsers. WebRTC is already used by one-way conversational devices like Google Nest and Alexa. The one-way conversational devices market is also growing. The number of voice-activated smart gadgets is also continuously increasing. Although WebRTC is designed to be a dual communication technology, it is light for a one-way conversational device without adding any more dead weight. In the end, WebRTC can be used for almost anything that needs real-time communication, even if it is only one-way.

The healthcare industry has and will continue to benefit from WebRTC technology. In the telemedicine and telehealth sector, there is improvement in patient health data security by encrypting the communication. Healthcare firms are utilizing the technology for delivering improved services to patients and gaining an edge over their competitors. WebRTC assists the firms in clinical meetings, remote monitoring of patients, providing doctor appointments via teleconferencing, and remote therapy among others. The technology facilitates management of revenue and health applications and also better consumer engagement. Rising use of telehealth mobile applications and growing integration of IoT in healthcare devices, namely smart bedside devices, for continuous patient observation are further boosting the market growth. In the transportation sector, there is an increased use of WebRTC, particularly for fleet management. The technology helps in incorporating telematics devices and facilitates direct communication between the driver and the fleet company. WebRTC also assists in driver-to-driver communication, external calls between warehouses and drivers, and incorporating CCTV cameras in vehicles triggered by alarms apart from other functionalities. The technology also enables effective management of logistics and supply chain, labor and channel optimization, asset utilization, and integration with third party systems, namely traffic cameras and parking management, while reducing the operational costs. More

