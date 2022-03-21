With Market Size Valued at $2.6 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Industrial Weighing Equipment Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 28676

Companies: 183 - Players covered include A&D Weighing; ATRAX Group NZ Ltd.; Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC; Bilwinco AS; CI Precision Ltd.; D Brash & Sons, Ltd.; Easiweigh Limited; Fairbanks Scales, Inc.; Maguire Products, Inc.; Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.; Minebea Intec; OHAUS Corporation; RADWAG Wagi Elektroniczne; Thompson Scale Company; Walz Scale and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Application (Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Global Industrial Weighing Equipment Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026

Weighing equipment or machinery plays a critical role in various industrial sectors and promises to efficiently and effectively address myriad applications in a wide range of industries. Weighing scales are widely used wherever there is a need for quantification of goods from raw material stage to distribution of finished products. Weighing scales are designed to weigh loads ranging from few grams to several thousand kilograms within a facility or at a site depending upon requirements. Weighing equipment finds application in a diverse array of industries, particularly in industrial production, warehouses, and shipping, for quantification of goods entering or leaving a factory. Growth in the market is set to be driven by consistent recovery in the manufacturing sector along with increasing drift towards automated solutions. In addition, expansion of the transportation & logistics industry and growing international trade are likely to favor the global demand. The implementation of new regulations associated with mass determination is anticipated to considerably benefit the market. These guidelines are expected to drive shippers to invest in industrial weighing equipment for compliance and ensuring timely delivery of goods. The increasing adoption of digital, automated solutions across industries is expected to further bolster global demand for these machines.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Weighing Equipment estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Industrial Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$805.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transportation & Logistics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Global demand for industrial weighing equipment in the manufacturing segment is anticipated to be propelled by continuous expansion of key sectors like textiles and automotive. Positing significant growth in Asia-Pacific and Europe, the manufacturing segment is anticipated to gain further from rising investments in associated infrastructure and the automation trend.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $606.4 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $441.3 Million by 2026

The Industrial Weighing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$606.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$441.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. North America dominates the market, owing to continuous expansion of end-use industries and increasing application scope of the equipment. The regional market is fueled by continuing shift toward automation and the presence of major players in the US. Easy access to raw materials used for industrial weighing equipment along with rising investments in various industry verticals is poised to augment the market. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest-growing market. Industrial weighing equipment is witnessing increasing applications in different industrial verticals in the region. The market growth is bolstered by rising demand across China and India along with high purchasing power of manufacturers. The regional market is anticipated to gain further from favorable macroeconomic scenario, increasing industrial activity and the resulting robust demand for reliable weighing solutions.

Chemical Processing Segment to Reach $369.4 Million by 2026

In chemical processing industry and manufacturing units, weighing equipment is deployed for performing myriad weighing functions that are essential to control, monitor and record the material inputs, intermediate products, and the finished products, which is pre-requisite for a streamlined production process. Chemical companies always rely on advanced weighing platforms to fully comply with standard weight configurations at various stages, to ensure effectiveness of production and processing, and to address safety and regulatory requirements in place. The demand for industrial weighing equipment from chemical industry is thus interlinked to the trends in the chemical processing industry. In the global Chemical Processing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$216.5 Million will reach a projected size of US$280.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$50.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. More

