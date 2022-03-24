With Market Size Valued at $2.8 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Enteral Feeding Tubes Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 7; Released: March 2022

Companies: 79 - Players covered include Abbott; Applied Medical Technology, Inc.; Avanos; B. Braun; Boston Scientific Corporation; C.R. Bard, Inc.; Cardinal Health; Conmed; Cook Medical ; Fresenius Kabi Ltd; Halyard Health, Inc.; Smiths Medical; Vygon and Others.

Segments: Product Type (Nasoenteric, Abdominal); Application (Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications); End-Use (Hospitals, Home Care, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Enteral Feeding Tubes Market to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Nutrition is considered to be among the most important elements for maintaining health and to prevent and manage various diseases. Enteral nutrition therapy and enteral feeding devices have transformed the healthcare industry. Enteral feeding devices are designed for patients requiring assisted nutritional support, as they are unable to consume, absorb and digest nutrients from the small intestine. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, gastroenterology disorders, neurological disorders (Alzheimer's disease, stroke, motor neuron disease, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis, among others), and mental disorders, and such others among younger and older populations which necessitates the use of these tubes for meeting their nutritional requirements. The market is also gaining from the growing technological developments. Further, the increasing incidence of premature births that need neonatal intensive care, growing number of pediatric patients, and rising incidence of malnutrition are also fueling market growth. Preterm infants have greater nutritional needs and enteral feeding is generally preferred given their poor ability to swallow. Also, the improving awareness associated with the uses of enteral feeding tubes is boding well for the market. The market gained strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic, as the critical patients who were on ventilators were provided enteral feeding. Further, the reimbursement schemes of governments and improving healthcare infrastructure in developed as well as in developing regions are offering growth avenues for the market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Enteral Feeding Tubes estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Nasoenteric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Abdominal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 47.2% share of the global Enteral Feeding Tubes market. The rising demand for enteral feeding tubes that are less-invasive is fueling the demand for nasoenteric enteral feeding tubes. These tubes facilitate in providing nutrition and medicine in a safe manner to patients. These tubes do not require any surgical procedure for their placement and can be replaced in a short period. Nasoenteric tubes are generally preferred for use among pediatric patients and preterm infants, which is spurring their demand.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $606.1 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $410.3 Million by 2026

The Enteral Feeding Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$606.1 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27.98% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$410.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$136.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed regions of North America and Europe represent the leading regional markets in the global enteral feeding tubes market. In these regions, market growth is being fostered primarily by the development of novel and patient-friendly devices that are integrated with several safety features. The large and growing population of elderly individuals and their high susceptibility to various chronic illnesses remains a major growth influencing factor for the market. The regions also benefit from the presence of several leading market players, whereby customers have easy access to innovative and advanced enteral feeding devices including tubes. Developing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America, meanwhile, are high-growth markets for enteral feeding devices including tubes on account of the expanding elderly population and the growing prevalence of chronic disorders and illnesses, as well as the rising prevalence of premature births in the region. More

