With Market Size Valued at $20.8 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global CBRN Defense Market

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for CBRN Defense estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Chemical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR, while growth in the Radiological segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR. Biological warfare is real and a perplexing threat for the world as various countries, including the US, Russia and China, have been perceived to be silently working on biological weapons and even maintaining an inventory. Depending on the causative pathogen, route of inoculation, size and immune system of affected person, these microorganisms hold an incubation period of few days to few weeks. Biological weapons can result in catastrophic, large-scale epidemics and serious medical complications or deaths. Biological warfare holds serious concerns as the technology linked with production of these weapons is comparatively affordable and is easy to access. In addition, microorganisms required for development of majority of biological warfare means are easily available.

The acquisition along with dissemination of some of the restricted organisms such as Variola major is possible. It is extremely challenging to keep a tab on development of biological weapons across countries as production units associated with the approach require little space as well as are difficult to identify. Biological weapons have attracted various countries, entities, groups and individuals over the last several decades. Various countries have reported a number of acts associated with biological terrorism over the past decades, including a sarin nerve gas attack in Japan in 1995 along with failed attempts intended to kill thousands of people. The former Soviet Union had been engaged in sophisticated programs revolving around biological weapons. There are serious concerns regarding access of terrorist groups and nations to designs and materials of biological weapons. In addition, there were perplexing revelations regarding the scope and capacity of biological weapon programs in Iraq.

The country created sizeable amounts of toxins and pathogens, including C. botulinum toxin and B. anthracis as well as loaded missiles and bombs with these biological agents. On the other hand, there are concerns associated with possibility of aerosol dissemination, high fatality rates and risk of secondary spread. Some of the biological agents associated with serious concerns include Bacillus anthracis, Variola major, Botulinum toxin, Yersinia pestis, Francisella tularensis and causative agents linked with viral hemorrhagic fever. While the fatality rate of pandemic influenza is around 1.9-5%, the rate associated with smallpox and untreated anthrax is alarming, at 30% and 80%, respectively. These concerns point towards a pressing need for countries to focus on effective preventive measures and strategies.

Countries like the US and Russia are expected to hold frozen stocks of highly contagious biological warfare agents known to cause incurable diseases, such as anthrax. An intentional or accidental access to these biological weapons by terrorists or rogue politicians can result in disastrous consequences. There are serious concerns pertaining to specific inventories of traditional biological agents such as Ebola, anthrax and typhus. On the other hand, various countries have dedicated research and other resources towards development of genetically-engineered organisms. While several countries like Iraq are perceived to possess bioweapons, there is a serious threat from terrorist organizations that can misuse these weapons for unleashing an uncontrollable epidemic. In 1995, a terrorist group Aum Shinrikyo launched sarin gas attack inside a Tokyo subway that killed several people as well as hospitalized thousands. In addition, there were a number of failed attempts involving anthrax and botulism. While terrorist organizations can use these biological agents for pushing up their propaganda, a properly executed attack can cause havoc and large-scale disruptions.

Anthrax remains the most popular choice for majority of programs targeting biological warfare as the bacteria is capable of generating lethal spores. Inhalation of these spores in specific quantities can result in a medical condition that is fatal in nature and requires urgent treatment with significant doses of a certain penicillin-type antibiotic. Anthrax spores can be easily and effectively produced in sufficient quantities and can remain effective for over 100 years under dry conditions without exposure to direct sunlight. The extended shelf life of these spores makes them an appealing option that can be delivered as widespread aerosol using a dedicated device. In addition, anthrax is safe and relatedly easy to handle. Airborne spores are infectious until they are exposed to sunlight. Moreover, anthrax is not a highly communicable option, which allows terrorists to target a specific area.

While traditional biological agents such as smallpox and anthrax hold serious threats, various countries are looking beyond these options and exploiting black biology. The concept of black biology revolves around development of genetically-engineered microorganisms that can be used as biological weapons. The technology focuses on inserting specific genes into the DNA for good or malicious purposes. The concept holds serious implications as genetic maps of various deadly microorganisms like bacteria and viruses are available within the public domain and can be exploited for development of biological weapons. Researchers have recently published the whole genetic code related to cholera pathogen. In addition, the researcher community is making efforts to map genomes of a large number of microbes such as the bacteria associated with plague, anthrax and typhoid. The information can be exploited for developing clones of highly virulent species of viruses and bacteria. Moreover, misguided microbiologists can be exploited by unscrupulous clients for development of incurable designer options like penicillin-resistant anthrax and viruses capable of causing infection while remaining silent.

Russian allegations pertaining to secret activities linked with biological weapons in Ukraine have reignited the debate over biological warfare and chemical weapons. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the former has said that Ukraine along with its allies is planning a biological or chemical weapon attack against Russian forces. Russia is accusing Ukraine of collaboratively working with the US and Germany towards development of these weapons. Such activities have been banned by the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention that has been already signed by the US, the Russian Federation, Germany and Ukraine. Biological weapons rely on microorganisms like bacteria, viruses and fungi or naturally occurring toxins. These weapons are intended to be used for inflicting disease and result in massive disruptions and deaths. Biological weapons are known to affect the military targets along with civilians without any discrimination. Considering the seriousness associated with the use of biological weapons, international laws have banned such activities. Any country engaged in development or possession of these weapons would violate the international law. On the other hand, state TV in Russia has been providing information about sites and even officials engaged in developing bioweapons. The country is accusing Ukraine of developing these weapons in laboratories with assistance from the US. While Russia claims that biological weapons are being destroyed by Ukraine for concealing its weapons program, there are countries that are considering these claims as false narratives. Russia has alleged that Ukraine and the US are working with pathogens known to cause serious infections in various laboratories. Ukraine has several public health labs engaged in R&D to find solutions for dealing with dangerous infections. A number of these laboratories receive financial and other assistance from the EU and the US. Russia's claims are partly based on the Biological Threat Reduction Program set by the US during the 1990s for mitigating the risk associated with biological weapons left in various countries such as Ukraine. The program offers financial assistance from the US towards equipment and modernization. In addition, the US Department of Defense has been collaboratively working with Ukraine for improving public health labs since 2005. The US also offers technical assistance to Ukraine and other countries for dealing with outbreaks of several infectious diseases. The US claims that these efforts are intended to mitigate the serious threat of proliferation of biological weapons, rather than development of such weapons. On the other side, Russian officials are claiming that Ukraine is trying to conceal the evidence regarding prohibited activities while making efforts to destroy bio-agents in various laboratories. Despite questions pertaining to authenticity of these claims, such allegations are perplexing and have brought back focus towards chemical and biological warfare. The presence of biological weapons could escalate the conflict further and pose serious concerns regarding misuse of such weapons. The scenario is presenting lucrative opportunities for growth of CBRN Defense which is defined as defensive equipment and technologies used against chemical weapons or biological pathogens. CBRN surveillance and countermeasures include the advancement of sensing technologies to cover airborne agents and deposited contaminants. CBRN draws expertise from information and computing systems, engineering, physics, and chemistry allowing end-to-end technology advancements. More

