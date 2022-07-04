With Market Size Valued at $21.2 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR, while growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.9% CAGR. Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS) are virtually indispensable in modern life and the urgent need to create safe environments at home and at commercial, business, industrial, public spaces and military bases cannot be undermined. This is especially so against the backdrop of rising crime rates all over the world. Crime has and will continue to be an integral part of human societies and communities with the causes for the same being as diverse as poor parenting and instillation of moral values; unwillingness of immigrants to conform to local societal norms; rising incidence of psychological diseases that lead to anti-social behavior; haphazard urbanization, growing wealth gap, increase in poverty and structural flaws in the economy and society that create fractures in ideologies and psychology. Under this scenario, crimes have and will continue to remain deeply entwined in the very fabric of society. Societies and communities will continue to face crimes in various forms such as violent crimes like assault, kidnapping, homicide, murder, manslaughter and rape; property crimes such as burglary, arson, larceny/theft, motor-vehicle theft, and vandalism; organized crime like illegal drugs, prostitution, pornography, loan sharking, and gambling. The rise of terrorism worldwide has made crime even more ubiquitous and worrisome.

Public perception of crime is also growing and strongly influencing the interest displayed in security technologies. Actual occurrence of crime and its statistical significance are often overshadowed by psychological barriers in people's mind created by media and political hype over criminal occurrences or events. In addition, the ineffectiveness of the criminal justice system also influences public perception of crime resulting in citizens considering crime as a "top-of-mind" concern. All of these factors can influence an entire community's opinion of crime and aggravate the perceived gravity and seriousness of crime as a public issue. The growing variance between public perception of crime and official statistics is positively benefiting demand for security technologies. The level of anxiety and concern tends to be particularly high among business and property owners, pushing them to take drastic measures to counter the rising phobia of perceived threat to assets. In comparison to overall crime statistics in a state or region, occurrence of individual instances of crime in specific areas or localities tend to magnify concerns over crime and make people and enterprises apprehensive over safety and security, thus benefiting investments in security systems and solutions. The decision to deploy efficient security measures helps restore the sense of security and safety among the public and also helps quell the disquiet and shock factor raised by recent disturbing events.

Smart city initiatives bodes well for the deployment of Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS). While efficiency, self-sufficiency and comfort are important factors in smart cities, also important is the provision of adequate level of safety to ensure that citizens feel safe and protected. Smart cities are especially vulnerable to both physical and logical access threats. Cyber-Physical Security is therefore vital to the success of smart cities. In the absence of robust security technologies, smart homes, buildings, infrastructure and cities can nullify the very benefits these new concepts are built to offer. There are also rising concerns over public safety and security against terrorism, accidents, crime or natural disasters. Smart security and surveillance systems help curb crime even in tightly-packed urban areas. Surveillance systems and real-time communication capabilities are critical for urban locations, which can allow emergency services to respond promptly to emerging scenarios. Such systems also enable sharing of information between agencies, and further analysis of data in the real time. The risk level is further heightened due to the fact that several vendors release hardware and software products without or inadequate security components, with governments also allowing their release without adequate testing.

All of these factors bring forth the need for smart security solutions and policy changes for smart cities. In order to achieve safety in smart cities, governments need to install perimeter intrusion detection systems. In this regard, there is strong demand for and increased adoption of IP-surveillance in perimeter security. The implementation of advanced IP-based video surveillance systems is expected to gather momentum in smart cities. Since these cities are likely to have buildings specifically designed to accommodate sophisticated technologies, the concept of IP video surveillance gains prominence. Moreover, scope of the technology is expected to extend beyond security to cover monitoring, tracking, disaster prevention, crime prevention and other applications. For example, video surveillance and perimeter intruder detection can be used for tracking traffic and monitoring applications such as identification of criminals and left baggage. In addition, these systems can be deployed at workspaces, retail outlets, restaurants, hospitals, homes and places of historical significance as well as transport hubs such as bus stands, railway stations and airports.

In addition, the growing focus on effective and efficient monitoring and surveillance of international borders is leading to robust demand for advanced security systems with greater product features and better features. Countries are investing in commercial-off-the-shelf perimeter intrusion sensors that can be placed across the length of border systems to identify and monitor people movement. Border control agencies are also using wide area surveillance systems comprising thermal infrared and visible wavelength sensors integrated with video analytics and ground radar. Buried ported coax, also known as leaky coax or guided radar sensors are established PID solutions used to protect high value perimeters. Benefits of this system include high detection rates, resistance to vandalism, discreet and concealed use, among others. A new innovation in this space is ultra-wideband spread spectrum ranging guided radar, which is not only cost effective but also eliminates soil incompatibility issues associated with buried ported coax. Some of the benefits offered by the new system include ability to track intrusion along the cables, determine the direction of travel and movement of targets crossing the cables, and ability to surface mount sensor cables in rocky terrain, while simultaneously and cost effectively allowing installation of the sensor cables in soil or sand using cable plows. More

