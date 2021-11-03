With Market Size Valued at $3.5 Billion by 2026, it's a Healthy Outlook for the Global Linear Motion Systems Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: October 2021 Executive Pool: 1864 Companies: 83 - Players covered include Bosch Rexroth AG; Ewellix AB; HepcoMotion; Hiwin Technologies Corporation; LinTech; Nippon Bearing Co., Ltd.; NSK Ltd.; Parker-Hannifin Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Rollon S.p.A; SCHNEEBERGER Inc.; THK CO., LTD.; Thomson Industries, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Multi-Axis, Single-Axis); Application (Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Global Linear Motion Systems Market to Reach US$3.5 Billion by the Year 2026

Linear motion system refers to a compact system that features a drive for moving loads and a guiding system for load handling, as well as sealing for protecting the internal parts of the system. Linear motion systems can be categorized into actuators, controllers, motors, linear axes, linear modules, linear guides and linear tables among others. Growth in the market is being driven by factors including fast-paced industrialization, digital transformation and an increase in number of systems being automated. Their ability to deliver uncompromised performance in harsh environments is another benefit that is fueling popularity of these systems across various industrial sectors, which eventually is adding to the growth of this market. In addition to increased need for automation, demand for linear motion systems is also escalating due to quality inspection requirements, lowered time-to-market, repeatability and high accuracy in industrial processes, as well as the uptick in demand for miniature, compact electronic products in the semiconductor industry. Another major contributor to increased demand for linear motion systems is the rapid adoption of innovative electro-mechanical systems that are supporting the expanding volume of global industrial production.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Linear Motion Systems estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Multi-Axis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single-Axis segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.2% share of the global Linear Motion Systems market. The demand for multi-axis linear motion systems is all set to grow manifold owing to their ability to provide at least two linear directions for movement. These systems can be simultaneously used for varied target applications, and right motion dynamics together with repeat accuracy and high positioning favor their use across various industries for varied applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $565.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $739.5 Million by 2026

The Linear Motion Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$565.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.23% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$739.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$789.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific dominates market share and demand for linear motion systems is led by rapid adoption of advanced technologies, development and expansion of the manufacturing sector, and major government-led initiatives for the development of IT infrastructure, especially in India and China. China represents the largest end-user of linear motion systems in the region, due to the large-scale deployment of such systems in the domestic automotive and electronic manufacturing industries. Europe is another important market for linear motion systems, where demand is driven by increased industrial activity, increased government spending on industrial automation, and presence of leading linear motion system companies. More

