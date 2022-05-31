With Market Size Valued at $337.5 Million by 2026, it's a Healthy Outlook for the Global Antibacterial Glass Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 18; Released: April 2022

Companies: 41 - Players covered include AGC Glass Europe; Corning Inc.; Essex Safety Glass Ltd.; Glas Trosch Holding AG; Innovative Glass Corporation; Ishizuka Glass Company Limited; Joh. Sprinz GmbH and Co. KG; Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd.; Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.; Saint Gobain S.A.; SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, Inc. and Others.

Segments: Active Ingredient (Silver, and Other Active Ingredients); Application (Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential, and Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Brazil; Rest of Latin America; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Antibacterial Glass estimated at US$245 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$337.5 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. Silver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR. Coated glass has drastically evolved in last two decades with regard to design, functionality, and performance. Extensive research and development in the field of antimicrobial glass is anticipated to yield promising results. Antimicrobial glass is a multifunctional and flexible solution to address COVID-19 challenges. Such coated glass is expected to minimize bacterial and virus spread through glass surfaces, specifically SARS-CoV-2 virus. Antimicrobial glass has an immense market potential in prevailing crisis. Frequently touched glass surfaces in public transport, schools, public offices, hospital, and others offer abundant growth opportunities for antibacterial glass. Coated glass is predicted to be the future of glass industry.

The global antibacterial glass market is primed for massive growth due to increasing awareness pertaining to various infectious diseases and the pressing need for effective antibacterial options for high hygiene levels and consumer safety. Antibacterial glasses prevent transmission and growth of harmful microorganisms, including bacteria and fungi. These glasses feature a thin coating of materials boasting powerful antibacterial properties, including silver, zinc and copper, which disrupt chemical bonds within cell walls of bacteria to make them inactive. Antibacterial glasses are finding increasing adoption in settings requiring high level of hygiene and sterility, like hospitals, food & beverage, military, offices, restaurants, public labs and railway stations. In addition, the technology presents an effective solution for mirrors, electronic products with touch screens, defense equipment and wall coverings. The market growth is augmented by increasing attention on ensuring sterile environments in hospitals, geriatric oncology units and ICUs. Healthcare facilities rely on a number of conventional decontamination practices like regular hand washing, the use of alcohol-based soaps and moisture-absorbing materials, and options to keep surfaces dry and clean. While these practices are effective, increasing incident of hospital-acquired infections demands better infection control measures. Antibacterial glass is garnering increasing attention owing to its ability to effectively destroy harmful pathogens, including bacterial that are antibiotic resistant. Global demand for antibacterial glasses is also fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic that has highlighted critical significance of solutions capable of offering effective protection against harmful microorganisms. The antibacterial glass market is expected to benefit from increasing use of antimicrobial coatings on different types of medical devices. Factors such as rising healthcare spending coupled with increasing focus on hygiene measures among the public are anticipated to drive demand. Antibacterial glasses are also finding growing demand to sanitize equipment and machines in the food & beverage industry. Companies serving the industry are turning heads towards antibacterial glasses for food contact surfaces to reduce the risk of food spoilage due to microbial contamination. The approach ensures food safety and extends overall shelf life of food products. The market growth is bound to be favored by rising uptake of antibacterial glasses for consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops and tablets to hinder growth of bacteria on touchscreens. In addition, ongoing R&D efforts to come up with more effective products are anticipated to further bolster the market growth over the coming years. On the other hand, low level of awareness, expensive nature of antibacterial glasses and price-sensitive customers in developing markets are hindering expansion of the market.

Future expansion of the antibacterial glass market is anticipated to be facilitated by emerging opportunities such as increasing use of these glasses in touchscreen-based consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops and tablets. Rising concerns over disease-causing microorganisms in hospitals are expected to push uptake of antibacterial glasses for ensuring a pathogen-free and hygienic environment. In addition, antibacterial glasses are finding increasing use in various departments like surgery units, oncology units, geriatric units, burn units and maternity wards. Moreover, rising health concerns and the need to protect the staff and patients from hospital-acquired infections are anticipated to create new applications for antibacterial glasses. Antibacterial glasses are reporting increasing adoption in healthcare facilities and hospitals for inhibiting transmission of fungal and bacterial diseases. The trend can be attributed to growing concerns pertaining to infectious diseases, safe nature of organic biocides and limitations of traditional options. Antibacterial glasses shield people against harmful pathogens, including antibiotic-resistant microorganisms, to reduce the risk of serious infections such as pneumonia or infections of the bloodstream and urinary tract. Broader uptake of antibacterial glasses in the healthcare sector is also credited to increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections that hold pressing implications owing to high disease burden and healthcare spending. These concerns are prompting various companies to develop new solutions with sophisticated antimicrobial features. In addition, these solutions are being used on medical devices to reduce the contamination risk and safeguard the medical staff and patients against infection-causing pathogens. Antimicrobial glass demand is poised to be further propelled by increasing awareness about sanitation and hygiene in healthcare settings. The antibacterial glass market is anticipated to also gain from continuous expansion of the healthcare sector in developing economies due to increasing health awareness, better reimbursement and rising incident of lifestyle diseases.

Frequent contact with body fluids and invasive use of equipment makes many medical devices and instruments prone to microbial contamination. In fact, microbial contamination of surgical and diagnostic devices, tools, and instruments is the key reason for secondary infections in hospitalized patients. For such devices, anti-microbial glass coatings are primarily used as protective coatings to combat bacterial growth. Over the years, there has been a surge in instances of contaminated medical devices, particularly of reports related to preloaded heparin syringes and sodium chloride intravenous catheter flushes getting contaminated with Pseudomonas fluorescens, and presumably leading to pseudobacteremia infections. The past few years have also been witness to numerous product recalls, as seen in the case of IV Flush LLC, which recalled several of its intravenous equipment following reports of contamination. Risk of infection due to intravenous equipment contamination continues to be a challenge for the medical community. Risk of bloodstream infections due to intravenous catheter contamination is more pronounced in developing countries. Making all these settings bacteria free is a necessary requirement not only in hospitals but also in other industries such as food and beverage packaging, housing and military equipment. This scenario led to increased usage of antibacterial glass infused with silver or antimicrobial glass coated with copper, zinc and titanium, few of the active ingredients. Antibacterial properties of glass surface makes the environment sterile and destroys all types of viruses, bacteria, fungi and microorganisms ensuring good health and high level of hygiene.

Modern day anti-microbial are set to gain ground by maintaining eminence over traditional products such as antibiotics and anti-infectants in a host of medical care settings. Anti-microbials are developed on the basic principle that prevention is better than cure. Designed to be sprayed onto a substrate, anti-microbial coatings on glass help in arresting growth and spread of infection-causing bacteria. They contain various types of biocompatible components, anti-drying chemicals, and lubricants that enable them to interact with body fluids and tissues to provide patient comfort and combat bacteria. Increasing focus on microbe-free products has created a strong market for anti-microbial coatings, which are also sometimes referred to as surface disinfectants. Benefits of such coating additives are being increasingly recognized in the areas of general hospital use, surgeries (both general and plastic), dentistry and cardiovascular medicine.

Use of antibiotics in the treatment of preventable infections is no longer an option, as antibiotic resistance is emerging to be a major concern among healthcare providers. Such resistance reduces the efficacy of antibiotics in curbing bacterial formation. Anti-infectives in several cases therefore fall woefully short of controlling microbial growth. Consequently, high-quality anti-microbial glass coatings are being used for preventing formation of bacteria on medical devices. In addition, as these anti-microbial glass coatings are coated only on device surfaces, the amount of product needed to coat a device is relatively less, which in turn assists in reducing overall costs. Principally, costs incurred in coating the surface of a medical device are considerably lesser than that of the costs incurred in treating infections using antibiotics. Also, anti-microbial coated glass is highly beneficial in giving better clinical outcomes to patients, compared to antibiotics, which carries the risk of side effects. All these advantages have driven the medical community to shift over from functional antibiotics to enhanced performance products such as anti-microbial glass coatings. More

