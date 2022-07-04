With Market Size Valued at $356 Million by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Edition: 9; Released: June 2022

Executive Pool: 692

Companies: 73 - Players covered include Alsachim; Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.; IsoSciences - an MPD Chemicals Company; Medical Isotopes, Inc.; Merck KgaA; Nordion (Canada), Inc.; Omicron Biochemicals, Inc.; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Rotem Industries Ltd.; Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation; Trace Sciences International; Urenco Limited and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15, Other Types); End-Use (Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds estimated at US$305.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$356 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Deuterium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR, while growth in the Oxygen-18 segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR. Stable isotope labelling comprises the use of non-radioactive isotopes which can act as tracers employed to model various chemical and biochemical systems. Stable isotope-labelled compounds gained attention in the research related to metabolism-mediated toxicity. They have gained greater importance in the evaluation of in vivo metabolism in various metabolic research programs. Technologies such as NMR (nuclear magnetic resonance) or MS (mass spectrometry) have increased the research. These technologies have facilitated improved use of stable isotope labelled compounds for assessing the disposition of drugs in addition to their toxicity profile prior to their application on patients. They are becoming instrumental in mechanistic toxicity research, as the compounds act as a beneficial solution to improve research related to drug delivery. Therefore, they are critical in managing various diseases, especially diabetes and cancer.

Stable isotope-labeled compounds include nitrogen-15, oxygen-18, carbon-13, deuterium, and others (hydrogen ad Sulphur). Deuterium is anticipated to drive the market, supported by the increasing research on drugs in the pharmaceutical sector and the growing deuterium-labeled compounds availability. Drug metabolism researchers and toxicologists have been using deuterium-labeled compounds for gaining insights about drug disposition and these compounds' performance in the target organ toxicities. Aside from their use in metabolomics research, stable isotope-labeled compounds are finding use in medical diagnostic research, proteomics, and environmental analysis. Mass spectrometry and NMR can be employed for the identification of the isotope on the molecule. 15N, 13C, and 2H are the generally employed stable isotopes.

The stable isotope labelled compounds market is anticipated to register healthy growth, supported by the biopharmaceutical industry's growing research and development initiatives, rising incidence of diseases, especially cancer, and growing research related to proteomics. Stable isotope labeled compounds is witnessing growing use in metabolism mediated toxicity research. Drug toxicity research has surged in recent years for creating effective diagnostics and therapeutics. Investments in the R&D of pharmaceuticals are also on the rise in several emerging markets. The market is also expected to be gain from the emergence of NMR and MS technologies, and use in areas such as biomedical research, clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical research, agricultural research, and ecological and environmental research. MS and NMR technologies have aided in the use of stable isotopes labeled compounds for the assessment of drugs disposition and ascertaining the toxicity profile, prior to the use of the drugs on patients. Also, the fast-paced industrialization, and growth of end-use sectors are likely to benefit market growth. Furthermore, rising research initiatives in personalized medicine is expected to aid the market. Stable isotope-labeled compounds also have considerable potential in the dynamic evaluation of vivo metabolism in pediatrics. Growing focus on speeding-up the approval of novel treatment modalities for lowering mortality and morbidity rates in pediatric patients is boding well for the market.

Stable isotope labeled compounds typically find application in research and academic institutes, diagnostic centres and hospitals, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, among others. Academic and research institutes lead the market owing to increasing research programs in environmental & ecological, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and biomedical sectors. Use in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors is on the rise owing to increasing R&D investments for drug research. Research and development leads the market, due to the rising spend on such activities. Private and government players are making increasing investments in product development. As only a small volume of plasma is required from one sample to review the isotope enrichment, study of preterm infants is also possible. Several studies are underway for metabolic outcomes and biological side effects of the compound. However, the significant cost associated with these compounds, and the shortage of experienced personnel for performing biomedical and pharmaceutical research with the use of compounds are likely to hamper market growth. The market also witnessed supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North America and Europe account for a major share of the global market. In North America, growth is supported by the expansion of the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sectors, the significant nuclear industry present in the US, developments in metabolic and nutrition research, growing pharmaceutical industry in Canada, and access to funding. The market in the region is expected to grow at a strong rate due to existence of major companies, strong healthcare infrastructure, and considerable cancer prevalence. Also, the supportive government efforts, and growing research partnerships are aiding market growth. The US leads the regional market due to significant patient population, established healthcare system, and favorable healthcare policies. In the US, there is considerable production of stable isotope-labeled compounds. In Canada, the rising stable isotope-labeled compounds demand is being fostered by the developments related to positron emission tomography method. Asia-Pacific and China are poised to record fastest growth, on account of increasing number of cancer cases, especially in India and China. Also, the rising technological developments in the healthcare space, better healthcare policies, and improving healthcare infrastructure are all supporting the market in the region. More

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.