With Market Size Valued At $4.4 Billion By 2026, It`s A Healthy Outlook For The Global Vascular Grafts Market

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 7547

Companies: 44 - Players covered include Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG; Medtronic PLC; Terumo Cardiovascular Group; B. Braun Melsungen AG; BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Cook Medical LLC; Endologix, Inc.; Gore Medical; LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Indication (Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR), Peripheral Vascular Repair, Hemodialysis Access); Raw Material (Polyester, ePTFE, Polyurethane, Biosynthetic); End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Vascular Grafts Market to Reach US$4.4 Billion by the Year 2026

Vascular grafts are implants that are used during surgical procedures that involve peripheral vessel bypass or aortic repair. They are synthetic tubes that are surgically implanted in the arteries and veins to repair diseased or injured areas in the arteries. Vascular grafts are also used to patch up whole segments of the aorta and other larger arteries. By harnessing the vascular grafts, damaged or diseased blood vessels are replaced or patched up to redirect the blood flow. Vascular grafts come in an array of materials, such as biosynthetic, polyester, polyurethane, and polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE). While vascular grafts are largely used in the heart during a coronary artery bypass, they are also deployed to treat renal failure, vascular occlusion, vascular disease, and aneurysm. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, vascular occlusions, end-stage renal disease, and peripheral artery diseases has been a growth driver for the vascular graft treatment market. There is greater public awareness of coronary diseases brought about by sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and smoking. Vascular grafts are also deployed for kidney transplants for repairing renal vessels.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vascular Grafts estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Peripheral Vascular Repair segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Vascular Grafts market. The endovascular grafts dominated market share, fueled by the surging demand for sophisticated endovascular grafts. Anaconda AAA Stent Graft System of Terumo and Endurant II AAA Stent Graft System of Medtronic are the main products in the market. Increasing R&D and new product introductions are expected to foster market growth.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $486.7 Million by 2026

The Vascular Grafts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 40.2% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$486.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$213.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Hemodialysis Access Segment to Reach $876 Million by 2026

The hemodialysis vascular graft market has been registering healthy demand, attributed to the growing prevalence of kidney diseases worldwide. Further, the rising use of biological access products on account of technological developments is also driving market growth. Rising number of patients with renal impairment and low availability of kidney donors are encouraging hemodialysis procedures in such patients, which is boosting market prospects. In the global Hemodialysis Access segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$590.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$793.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$68.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

3D Printed Vascular Scaffolds Hog the Limelight

On account of the drawbacks of vascular autografts, the focus is on developing synthetic vascular grafts. Various polymers and techniques are available for the production of vascular grafts. 3D printing is a fast technique with various benefits such as the ability to design custom geometry, high precision, capability to reproduce, and affordability. PLA (polylactic acid) is a widely used FDA-approved biodegradable polyester for production of vascular scaffolds. A study has fabricated vascular scaffolds from PLA with the use of a FDM (fused deposition modelling) printer. This study offers a novel and simplified method to print vascular scaffolds with tunable pore size and porosity with the use of a solid CAD and FDM model. It was noticed that the reduction of the polymer's flow rate led to greater porosity and pore size. PLA has been observed to be a biocompatible and a suitable polymer to offer mechanical support through slow degradation. On account of the various benefits of this method, these kinds of scaffolds can be employed as the new generation of TEVGs. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.