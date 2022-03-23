With Market Size Valued at $4.5 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market

What's New for 2022?

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 3534

Companies: 58 - Players covered include Baader Group; Bayle S.A; Brower Equipment; Cantrell•Gainco Group, Inc.; CG Manufacturing and Distributing Inc.; CTB, Inc.; JBT Corporation; Key Technology, Inc.; Marel hf.; Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Chicken, and Other Types); Equipment (Killing & Defeathering, Deboning & Skinning, Cut-ups, Marinating & Tumbling, Evisceration, and Other Equipment)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2026

Poultry is processed into various products through processes such as battering and breading, tumbling and massaging, smoking, deboning and grinding. Industry 4.0 has motivated all players to embrace a paradigm technological shift and poultry farming is no exception. This industry is reaching towards a digitized regime where poultry processing tools will be fitted with automation. Poultry farming players are gradually accepting the potential of process efficiency through technology adoption. Technological progression in fresh meat and poultry processing tools exerts a considerable influence on market growth. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Poultry Processing Equipment estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period. Chicken Processing Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Killing & Defeathering Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $523.1 Million by 2026

The Poultry Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$523.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. These regional markets are witnessing strong demand for different variants of poultry meats including freshly processed, cured, pre-cooked, and raw/cooked and sausages. The scenario is driving demand for specialized meat processing equipment. Most of these tools help in speedy killing and de-feathering apart from de boning, skinning and marinating. Poultry processing machine help in saving time and labor and minimizes human interaction with products thus leading to maintenance of better hygiene standards. Against the backdrop of continuously rising demand for poultry and meat products, manufacturers are investing in research and development for optimizing the nutrition value of products.

Deboning & Skinning Equipment to Reach $952.3 Million by 2026

Meat-bone separators and mechanical deboners are used to crush the meat and bones. The screen in the equipment filters the smooth portions of the meat and bone combination as the crushing process progresses. Global market for Deboning & Skinning (Equipment) segment is estimated at US$798.1 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach US$952.3 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.2% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Deboning & Skinning segment, accounting for 35.0% of the global sales. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 5.8% over the analysis period, to reach US$97.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. More

