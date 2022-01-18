With Market Size Valued at $4.6 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Aerial Imaging Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: January 2022 Executive Pool: 449 Companies: 74 - Players covered include ARC Aerial Imaging Limited; Blom ASA; Bluesky International Ltd.; Cooper Aerial; Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC; GeoVantage; Getmapping; High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.; Kucera International Inc.; McKenzie Geospatial Surveys Limited; Midwest Aerial Photography; Propellerheads Aerial Photography and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Platform (UAV & Drone, Fixed Wing Aircraft, Helicopter, Other Platforms); Application (Geospatial Mapping, Surveillance & Monitoring, Disaster Management, Energy & Resource Management, Urban Planning, Other Applications); End-Use (Government, Agriculture & Forestry, Civil Engineering, Energy, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global Aerial Imaging Market to Reach US$4.6 Billion by the Year 2026

Aerial imaging refers to imagery taken from an airborne craft which includes drones, aircrafts, helicopters and balloons among others. Aerial imagery represents an indispensable tool for topographical mapping and the interpretation of places for planning and analysis. It offers vital information that can be used for disaster management, precision agriculture, asset monitoring, habitat protection, forestry, conservation, urban planning and more. Growth in the global market is led by advancements in technologies such as cameras, processing methods, collection platforms and cloud storage and analytics platforms that continue to enrich aerial data. The global market is anticipated to be also bolstered by continuing technological advances related to camera systems to achieve ultra-resolution imagery. The market growth is also stimulated by ongoing technological advances in aerial platforms and camera systems along with rising awareness about various advantages of the technology and growth of location-based services. The ability of aerial photography to enable perfect shot, enhanced pilot handling and elevated angle view for high-resolution imagery is expected to considerably drive its demand across the government sector, opening lucrative avenues for growth. In the coming years, the technology is likely to find extensive use to support town planning, energy exploration and homeland security applications as well as to manage environmental or climate changes.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aerial Imaging estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period. UAV & Drone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.9% CAGR to reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed Wing Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.5% share of the global Aerial Imaging market. The drone/UAV platform dominates the market owing to increasing adoption of the option for aerial imaging in sectors such as government, oil & gas, construction, agriculture and military & defense. Drones/UAVs provide a cost-efficient alternative to fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters for aerial imaging, which is pushing up their adoption in low-budget, small-scale imaging applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $725.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $767 Million by 2026

The Aerial Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$725.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$767 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 14.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$331 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates market share due to early adoption and extensive application of aerial imagery within the defense, energy and agriculture industries. Led by the US, the regional market is poised to gain from increasing use of drones in the forestry and agriculture industries coupled with advances in the telecom sector and ongoing innovations in the defense domain. Market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the fastest growth rate over the coming years on account of rising attention on drone surveying and mapping in the agriculture and government sectors across various countries like India and China. The regional market is expected to receive a major growth stimulus from increasing use of UAVs for aerial imaging within the forestry and agriculture industries.

Helicopter Segment to Reach $646.1 Million by 2026

In the global Helicopter segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$253.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$574.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$75.9 Million by the year 2026. More

