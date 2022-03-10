With Market Size Valued at $441 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Digital Health Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 4403

Companies: 679 - Players covered include AdvancedMD Inc; AirStrip Technologies LP; Alcatel-Lucent S.A; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc; Apple Inc; Aruba Networks, Inc.; AT&T Communications, LLC; Athenahealth Inc; Biotelemetry Inc; Capsule Technologies, Inc; Cerner Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc; eClinicalWorks; Honeywell International Inc; iHealth Lab Inc; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; McKesson Corporation; QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC; Siemens Healthineers AG and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Technology (mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics, Tele-Healthcare); Component (Services, Hardware, Software)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Digital Health Market to Reach US$441 Billion by the Year 2026

The impact of digital technology on the healthcare industry has been profound, witnessing applicability, ranging from remote patient monitoring, medical equipment, in-vitro examination, imaging devices to pharmaceuticals. Digital health is anticipated to enjoy notable growth and abundance of lucrative opportunities as the area continues to remain relatively underinvested. Even though key digital health solutions such as telemedicine have been around for many years, the adoption of such technologies has been very low owing to lack of awareness, and resistance from stakeholders such as patients as well as healthcare providers. The wave of digital innovation around healthcare is supported by aging population and proliferating new diseases and chronic conditions. The digital health market is also driven by the transformation of patient data stored in the form of electronic forms saving time and space. Healthcare providers have been experimenting with different business models over the last decade. The emergence of personalized medicine and value-based healthcare (VBC) is among the most promising trends in healthcare. Both forms of healthcare delivery require advanced data aggregation and analysis, incentivizing healthcare providers to adopt digital health technologies. Innovations and next-generation technologies continue to sustain their era-defining impacts not only on medical therapies, but also the health care sector as a whole. Over the past several years, driven by the impact of wearable health care devices, connected gadgets, and mobility, as well as that of multiple other technologies, the worldwide health care industry is in a grip of revolutionary changes.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Health estimated at US$216.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$441 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period. mHealth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.3% CAGR to reach US$246 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital Health Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.8% share of the global Digital Health market. mHealth care is the most prominent trend within the worldwide digital health care market. In several regions of the world, in which the penetration of mHealth care apps into the overall health care systems is complete, these apps are making significant contribution in preventing, treating, and managing several chronic diseases.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $45.5 Billion by 2026

The Digital Health market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 41.3% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$45.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.8% and 17% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

The US is anticipated to dominate the digital health market led by high healthcare spending, government initiatives, including funding in EMR, adoption of high technologies and the adoption of healthcare information technology. Further, the usage of telemedicine and mHealth applications is on rise across the nation. Other factors driving market growth include implementing HITECH and HIPAA Acts, encouraging the usage of electronic health data, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases, and growth in the aged population. Europe is another major market for digital health led by increasing pressure to cut increasing healthcare costs, improved healthcare solutions, and innovative technologies. The Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region because of the increased usage of mHealth. Other factors driving the market in the region include continuous improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rising number of IT companies, increased usage of wearables and smartphones, countries such as India and China turning into medical tourism hubs, government initiatives for raising awareness about digital health, growing incidence of chronic disease, increase in aging population and increasing medical errors.

Healthcare Analytics Segment to Reach $88 Billion by 2026

Following an active role in COVID-19 response, healthcare analytics is anticipated to deliver an actionable performance through the recovery phase, enabling organizations to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. Healthcare analytics enabled hospitals to quickly gain insights into COVID-19 trends, practices and patterns to ensure proper operations under pressure. Healthcare analytics is anticipated to be also influenced by the impact of pandemic on population health strategy. A large number of organizations are unlikely to devote additional resources for incorporating population health strategy into the decision making process. In the global Healthcare Analytics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19.7 Billion will reach a projected size of US$83.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.5 Billion by the year 2026.

More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.