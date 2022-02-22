With Market Size Valued at $547.3 Million by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Quantum Sensors Market

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 407

Companies: 56 - Players covered include AOSense, Inc.; Apogee Instruments, Inc.; GWR Instruments, Inc.; M Squared Lasers; Microsemi Corporation; Muquans; Oscilloquartz SA and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors, Other Products); Application (Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Quantum Sensors Market to Reach US$547.3 Million by the Year 2026

Sensors have become increasingly commonplace due to the unstoppable march of the Internet of Things (IoT). However, future sensing technology holds ample promise of new and dramatic capabilities. Quantum technologies are usually equated with the newer and more complex computers. Quantum sensing encompasses motion and also includes rotation, acceleration, gravity, magnetic & electric fields, and imaging. The concept of quantum sensing basically involves designing and engineering entangled quantum sources along with quantum measurements which are capable of beating any classical strategy's performances in numerous technological applications by using solid state or photonic systems. Leveraging the principle of quantum physics and computing, quantum sensing is emerging from the world of R&D and fiction into a technology of today, promising to revolutionize myriad areas ranging from biomedical imaging to autonomous driving. In other words, quantum sensing technologies are rapidly moving from the theoretical phase to commercial real-world applications, and display significant potential to transform a diverse spectrum of industry verticals in the coming years. Quantum sensing relies on quantum effects for achieving sophisticated functions that are almost impossible for traditional sensing options.

With quantum sensing, it is now easy for construction companies to easily detect unknown underground structures, like tunnels or mine shafts, which until now posed a big risk for construction projects. Cost effective, cheap network of permanent gravimeters promise to emerge into a potential game changer in the field of seismology. Quantum sensors are expected to outperform the entire array of instruments and technologies currently used to monitor volcanoes such as seismometers, ground deformation recorders, gas monitors, infrared cameras and satellite imagers. Manufacturers of quantum sensors are adopting micro- and nano-fabrication techniques to make miniscule quantum gravimeters on silicon wafers at costs over 10 times cheaper than conventional models. The promise of falling prices brings with it the potential for rapid technology penetration in myriad industries. Autonomous vehicles are also in the spotlight for their focus on developing quantum Lidar as a replacement for classical-type lidar to provide next-generation self-driving cars with enhanced awareness to see through fog, smoke and over longer distances. Nanotechnology is increasingly converging with quantum sensors to enable the technology to become a good fit for medicine and healthcare.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Quantum Sensors estimated at US$450.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$547.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Atomic Clocks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$167.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnetic Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.3% share of the global Quantum Sensors market. Numerous devices for measurement use quantum properties for probing measurements like atomic clocks. Entanglement is usable for enhancing atomic clocks or creating magnetometers that are more sensitive. Additionally, atomic clocks that are quantum-enhanced can support precision and time-dependent industries such as financial services, bringing resilience to satellite-based data networks that can be quite vulnerable to disruptive threats.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $125.7 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $79.1 Million by 2026

The Quantum Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$125.7 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27.87% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$79.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$43 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the US market is driven by growing adoption of quantum sensing for defense purposes, replacing GPS in those areas that do not have coverage theoretically or are acting possibly with ISR abilities or for detecting subterranean structures, submarines and vehicles as also nuclear materials.

PAR Quantum Sensors Segment to Reach $109.9 Million by 2026

In the global PAR Quantum Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$74.5 Million will reach a projected size of US$101.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.1 Million by the year 2026. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.