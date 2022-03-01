With Market Size Valued at $7.7 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Medicated Skin Care Products Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 16459

Companies: 117 - Players covered include Advanced Dermatology Corp.; Bayer AG; Beiersdorf AG; Chattem Inc.; EltaMD Inc.; Episciences Inc.; Galderma S.A.; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; IntraDerma™ Pharmaceuticals; Johnson & Johnson; Kao Corporation; La Prairie Group AG; Laboratorios Leti SL; L'Oréal S.A.; Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA; NEOCUTIS; Obagi Medical Products Inc.; Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; PCA Skin; Pfizer Inc.; Shiseido Co. Ltd.; SkinCeuticals; SkinMedica Inc.; Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Stiefel Laboratories Inc.; Taisho Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.; The Himalaya Drug Company; Unilever NV; Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.; Vivier Pharma; ZO® Skin Health Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Segment (Medicated Skin Care Products)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Medicated Skin Care Products Market to Reach US$7.7 Billion by the Year 2026

Medicated skin care products contain active ingredients that treat common skin ailments. Medicated skin care products range from simple over-the-counter topical creams to products that require a physician prescription. These products are used to cure skin diseases such as rosacea, acne, eczema, psoriasis, and suchlike. The medicated lip care market is showing renewed growth, supported by innovative ingredients and combinations, increased emphasis on youthful look, growing awareness of adverse effects of sunrays on skin, and an increasing popularity of these products amongst men. Innovative packaging and differentiation is providing a much-needed fillip to the market. Growth in the global market is driven by the rising prevalence and incidence of several skin conditions, and the need for products that maintains, nourishes and enhances and/or prevents, treats and corrects the skin. Growing demand for better preventative and maintenance healthcare; aging population and their vulnerability to skin changes; and popularity of aesthetic and corrective care among the young, middle aged and the old offer significant potential for medicated skin care products in the coming years.

Other important growth drivers include heightened focus on patient care that would result in creation of new ideas in the field of skincare; growing prominence of personalized skin care; increasing awareness about adverse effects of sunrays on skin; rising popularity of medicated skin care products among men; insufficient sleep and vitamin/minerals deficient diets resulting in various skin related issues; and steady launch of safe, effective, and high-efficacy products with innovative ingredients, combinations, and product packaging, among others. Innovative packaging and differentiation is providing a much-needed fillip to the market. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medicated Skin Care Products estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $887.1 Million by 2026

The Medicated Skin Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 35.63% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$887.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$918.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US is a key market and growth is driven by the growing number of working and aging women, which are the primary buyers of medicated skin care products. Additional factor fueling growth includes availability of natural and organic skin care that offer enhanced performance. Growth in Europe is driven by the rising incidence of various skin conditions and affinity towards affordability as well as minimally-invasive products. Rising incidence of various skin related disorders and diseases, growing elderly population, and an expanding middle class resulting in increase in affordability are all factors supporting demand for medicated skin care skin care products in Asia-Pacific. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.