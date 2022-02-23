With Market Size Valued at $8.6 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 11; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 1313

Companies: 47 - Players covered include Danfoss A/S; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Hitachi Energy Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; Littelfuse, Inc.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; ON Semiconductor Corporation; Renesas Electronics Corporation; ROHM Co., Ltd.; Semikron International GmbH; StarPower Semiconductor Ltd.; Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Module, Discrete); Power Rating (High Power, Medium Power, Low Power); Application (Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive (EV / HEV), Inverter / UPS, Railways, Renewables, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market to Reach US$8.6 Billion by the Year 2026

Insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), also referred by other names such as insulated gate transistor (IGT), conductively modulated field effect transistor (COMFET), gain modulated field effect transistor (GEMFET), and metal-oxide insulated gate transistor (MOSIGT), is a simple three-terminal, transconductance semiconductor switching device used primarily for fast switching with high efficiency in a wide range of electronic devices. Growth in the global market is driven primarily by the growing demand for IGBT from various applications, including medical devices, consumer electronics, industrial systems, electric vehicles, UPS, inverters, and motor drives. IGBTs are witnessing rapid adoption across a wide range of industries owing to their capability in offering higher reliability and reduced switching losses as compared to power MOSFETs. Key players operating in the market are increasingly focusing on and investing on optimization of IGBT chips and modules with the aim of reducing power consumption, and improving thermal resistivity, chip density, and efficiency, which is likely to further boost market growth in the coming years. In electric and hybrid electric vehicles, IGBTs are increasingly replacing MOSFETs due to their cost-effectiveness in high-current applications, such as DC-AC and DC-DC conversion, power factor correction, and onboard charging. New government regulations promoting the purchase and consumption of renewable energy in a bid to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power projects is anticipated to propel sale of more photovoltaic inverters and installation of more wind turbines, which would play an important role in accelerating growth in the IGBT market

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. Module, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Discrete segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.9% share of the global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) market. IGBT module holds the largest share of the market, owing to their capability in delivering enhanced ease-of-control and efficiency at high voltages. Growth in the Discrete segment is driven by growing demand for consumer electronics that utilize IGBTs for lower current applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

The Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 25.43% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$173.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Asia-Pacific IGBT market is primarily driven by the growing production of EVs. Various regional startups are focusing on launching new technologies with the aim of enhancing the performance of EV batteries and focusing on the charging solutions, which in turn is propelling market growth in the region. North America, the second largest region, exhibits significant demand growth of IGBT on back of a rapid growth in EV/HEV and renewable energy markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.