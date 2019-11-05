With Mayfield Direct Care, Doctor Visits Just Got Easier

SAGINAW, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayfield Direct Care, a new direct primary care clinic serving the North Fort Worth, Alliance, Saginaw, Lake Worth, and Haslet area, is about to launch, ensuring that patients receive quality care from a doctor who can spend real time with his patients.

Unlike traditional primary care practices, Mayfield Direct Care is a direct primary care facility, and their unique business model makes quality healthcare affordable to people whether they have insurance or not. Direct primary care brings health care back to what it once was — a service dedicated to patient care and not doctor paperwork.

Direct primary care facilities don't generally bill through insurance companies, so Mayfield Direct Care's doctor is free to work directly with patients without worrying about paperwork, annoying billing codes, and the ensuing insurance battles. Patients can receive high-quality care without the high-quality price tag. Mayfield Direct Care offers affordable care to members, and most typical advanced procedures, labs and radiology tests are offered at or below regular retail prices.

At Mayfield Direct Care, patients are billed directly, which means they pay a monthly membership fee and receive a variety of benefits unheard of at traditional care practices. Patients receive unlimited doctor access, extended and relaxed visits, and a variety of diagnostic and procedural services at no extra cost. Contacting the doctor directly via phone, text, email or video chat is easy in this practice. Mayfield Direct Care offers high-quality care — no insurance codes, no wait times, and no worries.

To learn more about Mayfield Direct Care's memberships or to take a tour of our facility, call or stop by the office today. The address is 200 WJ Boaz Rd., Suite 200, Saginaw, TX 76129. The phone number is 817-310-8300. You can also email the practice at info@mayfielddirectcare.com. Finally, visit our practice website at mayfielddirectcare.com.

