With Meraki Co. Announces 'With Harmony'

Innovative Vaginal Probiotic with Stress, Hormone and Mood Support

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Meraki Co., a trailblazer in women's health and wellness, today announced the launch of its latest innovative product, With Harmony. A cutting-edge vaginal health supplement that goes beyond traditional vaginal probiotics and prebiotics by incorporating a unique blend of herbs and compounds designed to balance hormones and support the vaginal microbiome.

With Harmony With Meraki Co. Founder Giana Jarrah

With Harmony is a meticulously crafted probiotic supplement that combines potent vaginal probiotic strains and prebiotic fibers with a four-ingredient formula blend of herbs and compounds specifically chosen to address hormonal imbalances. These imbalances, often resulting from menopause, postpartum changes, endometriosis, PCOS, and high stress, are known to lower estrogen levels, which in turn can decrease the good bacteria in the vagina. This imbalance increases women's susceptibility to chronic uro-vaginal infections, such as bacterial vaginosis (BV), urinary tract infections (UTIs), and yeast infections if the hormonal levels are not corrected and the microbiome is not restored.

Key health features of With Harmony include:

Probiotic Strains and Prebiotic Fibers: Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium , two probiotic bacterial strains crucial for rebalancing vaginal pH and strengthening vaginal tissue, combined with prebiotic fibers to support and nourish the beneficial bacteria in the vagina.

and , two probiotic bacterial strains crucial for rebalancing vaginal pH and strengthening vaginal tissue, combined with prebiotic fibers to support and nourish the beneficial bacteria in the vagina. Four-Ingredient Herbal Blend: A carefully selected combination of Inositol, L-Theanine, Ashwagandha root, and Rhodiola root, to aid in balancing hormones and alleviate symptoms associated with hormonal imbalances.

Comprehensive Support: Targeting underlying issues of hormonal imbalances, such as high cortisol, high testosterone, and low estrogen levels, to reduce the risk of BV, UTIs, and yeast infections.

"It's time we start destigmatizing and prioritizing women's vaginal health," said Giana Jarrah, biomedical engineer and Founder of With Meraki Co. "As a women's wellness company, our mission is to advance female reproductive care and awareness with vaginal health solutions tailored to address specific female concerns. With Harmony is a game-changer in the realm of vaginal health supplements. By addressing the root cause [hormonal imbalances] of vaginal microbiome imbalances, we are not only improving the female reproductive system as a whole, but also enhancing overall well-being." she added.

The company also offers With Clarity, its introductory probiotic supplement designed to provide additional support for urethra, bladder, and kidney functions through the benefits of cranberry and vitamin D3. Using the same probiotic-prebiotic formula found in With Harmony, With Clarity restores and maintains the vaginal microbiome, aiding those battling BV, UTIs, and yeast infections.

For product purchase, please visit With Meraki Co.

About With Meraki Co.

With Meraki Co. is a pioneering women's health and wellness company dedicated to advancing female reproductive awareness and vaginal health solutions through innovative supplements and educational resources. Founded by biomedical engineer and first-generation Syrian-American, Giana Jarrah, With Meraki Co. leverages scientific research and biomedical engineering expertise to create high-quality, evidence-based products tailored to address common vaginal health concerns. The company's underlying mission is to transform traditional societal and medical views of the female reproductive system and destigmatize sexual health issues.

Media Contact:

Lynda Buckley

Encore Publicity & PR

[email protected]

917-391-7736

SOURCE With Meraki Co.