With Millions of Investment Dollars on the Line, Master B2B Takes on the Debate: Is Headless the Future of B2B E-commerce?

CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading experts in B2B e-commerce, Andy Hoar and Brian Beck, are taking on another key industry debate with the latest installment of their Master B2B Un-Webinar series: "Is Headless the Future of B2B Ecommerce?"

As B2B companies seek to lay the foundation for the future of their e-commerce operations, key decisions around the right technology approach put millions in investment dollars and, even more critically, time and resources on the line. The wrong decision can cost a company its competitive advantage and people their jobs.

Is the headless approach to enabling e-commerce the right answer for B2B firms, or is this just a passing fad? Does headless future-proof the business with enormous flexibility or does it create a costly "shiny object" that doesn't deliver on critical functionality?

The debate will cover key questions, including:

What exactly is headless commerce? Why does every solution call itself "headless" these days?

Are there any real results in the market from this approach?

Does the headless approach only work for certain kinds and sizes of businesses?

Does headless spell the end of full-stack solutions?

What are the advantages of headless? What are the downsides?

Joined by seasoned e-commerce veterans and practitioners from industry leaders Watsco, J.J. Keller, and Adobe, Andy and Brian will guide a debate to settle this important issue.

The "Headless Commerce" Un-Webinar will air on April 21 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT and is free for participants that register at https://hubs.ly/H0KftSL0.

About Master B2B: Master B2B offers the industry's first and only debate-style thought leadership series dedicated to delivering unbiased commentary and practical takeaways on the critical issues facing B2B manufacturers and distributors. Master B2B was founded by Andy Hoar and Brian Beck, the two preeminent global thought leaders in B2B e-commerce, to help B2B companies effectively transform their businesses for a digital-first era. More information and a schedule of upcoming "Un-Webinars" can be found at https://hubs.ly/H0KftSL0.

