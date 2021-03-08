With More than 360 Deals Completed Across 2020, McDermott Among Top Three PE Firms in the US; Firm Continues to Dominate Healthcare PE Industry Ranking #1 for Fourth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 360 deals done across the year, McDermott Will & Emery is among the top three PE law firms in the US. The nation's leading health law firm, McDermott also continued to dominate the healthcare PE rankings, taking the top spot for the fourth consecutive years in PitchBook's 2020 Annual Global League Tables.

McDermott completed 105 healthcare private equity deals, handily beating the #2 ranked law firm by 41 deals. "We are the undisputed industry leader doing more healthcare private equity and M&A deals than any other law firm, and we are proud that PitchBook has again recognized our work," said Ira Coleman , Chairman of McDermott Will & Emery. "We are fortunate to partner with a broad range of loyal and active PE leaders who appreciate our creative, hands-on approach to transactions, which inspires us to bring our best every day."

Ira added, "It's also exciting to jump from #6 to #3 in overall US PE deals by volume. We're not only deepening current client relationships but we're also building new ones, in part through some of the great industry-leading talent we've welcomed."

"We completed more deals in 2020 than in 2019, even with the COVID slowdown, and improved ratings from 2019 in four geographic categories. These standings are a testament to McDermott's increasingly dominant PE brand, prolific deal flow from existing and new clients, and the dedication of our lawyers as true client advocates," said Krist Werling, co-head of McDermott's private equity group.

In addition to again securing the top position in healthcare PE and jumping to #3 for PE in the US, we ranked in the top five for PE globally representing both investors and companies. Pitchbook's full league tables are here.

With more than 100 private equity lawyers spanning 20 locations globally, McDermott's private equity practice serves as a trusted advisor to firms of all sizes. In addition to Pitchbook's notable rankings, we are named Top 10 in PE by The Deal, Top 10 in PE Buyouts by MergerMarket and Top 10 in US Mid-Market by Bloomberg.

McDermott virtually hosts several influential global private equity seminars, including HPE Miami 2021 on March 9-12, 2021, focused on healthcare private equity.

