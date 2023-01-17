With More than 38,000 Golf Courses Spreads Over 205 Countries, the Adoption of Lawn and Garden Tractors are Booming; More than 1 Million Units of Lawn and Garden Tractors to be Sold by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the lawn and garden tractor market will grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021-2027.

The lawn & garden tractor market is witnessing significant growth, mainly driven by the launch of new product models with higher efficiency, enhanced battery power, and increased mowing capabilities. Vendors are increasingly focusing on constant innovation to sustain themselves in the market. The below-mentioned exhibit indicates the key innovations driving the demand for lawn & garden tractors in the market.

Lawn and Garden Tractor Market

In recent years, rapid technological advancements have led to the emergence of new technologies for lawn care equipment. These technologies help enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of lawn care machines. Such as the AI technology enables electric drive tractors to make decisions and figure out the best path for mowing, till gardens, and grade driveways. The smart autonomous lawn tractor is inbuilt with a Global Positioning System (GPS) that allows the equipment to move automatically throughout the facility. The equipment also uses smart technology for mapping the facilities, with increased capabilities for computing power in a small footprint that can be controlled using a smartphone in combination with low-cost optics and sensors. Thus, incorporating such technology with the equipment will drive product sales in the lawn and garden tractor market during the forecast period.

In 2020, there were more than 38,000 golf courses spread over 205 countries worldwide, with most of the courses concentrated in the top golfing countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Japan, France, Australia, and others. North America and Europe are the leading markets in the number of golf courses. Hence, these countries are likely to generate the highest demand for lawn & garden tractors in the market. There are more than 500 golf course projects that are under development, which are mostly concentrated in North America, Asia, and the Middle East, followed by Europe. Asia accounts for close to 30% of the total number of golf construction projects. Hence, the expansion of golf courses is expected to further drive the demand for lawn & garden tractors in the market.

Market Size and Forecast are Projected in:

Value ($ Billion)

Volume (Units)

Global Lawn and Garden Tractor Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Detail Market Size (2027) USD 3.47 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 2.59 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 5 % Market Size- Volume (2027) 1.7 Million Units Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segmentation Product Type, Fuel Type, End-User, Drive Type, Horsepower, Start Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, Austria, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa Market Dynamics Growing Demand from Golf Courses

Rising Demand for Home Ownership & Home Improvement

Key Prominent Vendors AriensCo, Deere & Company, Honda Motor Company, Husqvarna Group. Kubota Corporation. Stanley Black & Decker, The Toro Company, STIGA S.p.A, Briggs & Stratton, AGCO Corporation, Emak S.p.A, AL-KO Gardentech, BOB CAT, FARMTRAC TRACTORS EUROPE, ISEKI & CO., LTD., GRASSHOPPER COMPANY, COBRA, TEXTRON INCORPORATED, Yangzhou Weibang, AS-Motor, VICTA LAWNCARE PTY LTD, CHERVON, Generac Power Systems, IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation, and Masport

The U.S. lawn & garden tractors market is expected to reach USD 1 billion by 2027. The market's growth is attributable to the increasing demand for landscaping services through suburban lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks. In addition, the presence of well-developed residential & commercial sectors and the expanding use of IoT-enabled systems in conjunction with machine learning and AI could lead to a shift in consumer demand toward advanced garden/lawn tractors in the US.

According to the US Environment Protection Agency, each year, the country's population burns around 800 million gallons of fossil fuels for grass trimming in lawns, contributing nearly 5% of the country's pollution by gas lawn equipment. Moreover, the Noise Free America Coalition stated that gasoline-powered lawn & garden tractors and running hedge trimmers produce 82–90 dB and 103 dB, respectively. Hence, such factors are expected to push the demand for battery-powered lawn & garden tractors, and electric ride-on mowers as this produce lesser noise and minimize the environmental impact. In the US, lawns cover an area of 40–50 million acres. Owing to the rising demand for backyard beautification, the landscaping industry is growing in commercial construction activities, leading to the rise of the garden tractors sector in the US. Also, the use of gasoline-powered and battery-powered lawn & garden tractors lead to an increase in revenues. The advancement of battery technology has led to the launch of battery-powered lawn & garden tractors.

Competitive Analysis

The global lawn and garden tractors market is moderately fragmented, with many local and international players. Market leaders are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources. This can be due to growing environmental issues such as global warming combined with gasoline or exhaust emissions. Manufacturers prioritize recognizing various demand conditions while setting certain goals for profitability and using capital resources effectively. The current situation pushes vendors to adapt and improve their unique value proposition to attain a strong market presence.

One of the main approaches that the industry participants are adopting is the launch of differentiated products and technologies for various application segments. Companies are thus aiming to deliver a competitive product range, fulfilling the growing demands and expectations of the target market consumers. The key manufacturers are offering and expanding their product line-ups in various business segments with the launch of various innovative techniques, thereby gaining an edge over their competitors.

Major vendors distribute their products via a wide network of dealers, distributors, mass retailers, and online channels. In addition, these vendors focus on establishing close partnerships with retailers and other producers of outdoor power devices. Also, increasing diversification among consumer purchases is anticipated to witness a surge in demand for lawn & garden tractors during the forecast period.

Key Prominent Vendors

AriensCo

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker The Toro Company

STIGA S.p.A

Briggs & Stratton

AGCO Corporation

Emak S.p.A

AL-KO Gardentech

BOB CAT

FARMTRAC TRACTORS EUROPE

ISEKI & CO., LTD.

GRASSHOPPER COMPANY

COBRA

TEXTRON INCORPORATED

Yangzhou Weibang

AS-Motor

VICTA LAWNCARE PTY LTD

CHERVON

Generac Power Systems

IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

Masport

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Lawn tractors

Garden tractors

Fuel Type

Gasoline-Powered

Battery-Powered

Propane-Powered

End-User

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Residential

Government & Others

Drive Type

2 Wheeled Tractor

4 Wheeled Tractor

Horsepower

< 18 HP

18 – 24 HP

> 24 HP

Start Type

Push Start

Key Start

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Netherlands



Belgium



Poland



Switzerland



Finland



Austria

APAC

China



Australia



Japan



South Korea



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa

U.S. Lawn and Garden Tractor Market - The U.S. lawn and garden tractor market are expected to reach USD 1.031 billion by 2027. The garden and lawn tractors are compact utility tractors with a heavy-duty design used for mowing garden yards, green cover areas, and others, which are highly influenced by the weather conditions. The demand for garden tractors arises in summer and spring, increasing time spent on lawn care activities. On the other hand, golf courses are becoming more popular across developed and developing countries. Golf courses require regular ground maintenance and upkeep of the field, which necessitates using lawn and garden tractors.

Garden Tiller Market - The global garden tiller market is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027. A rise in urban gardening and the growth of sustainable cities are the major factors driving the market growth. The advent of the garden tiller and IoT adoption are projected to impact the business significantly. The garden tiller market is propelling a revolution as smart robotic tillers install many features preferred by gardeners in the commercial sector. The theme parks, sports stadiums, and other garden sectors are expelling this tiller market. Also, garden product vendors are working to incorporate the latest technology, bringing innovation in electric corded tillers to replace traditional ones.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market - The global robotic lawn mower market is projected to cross $3.9 Billion by 2027. The market is witnessing substantial growth due to the growing demand for convenience, effectiveness, and efficiency across various end-users. The ever-increasing inclination of the population and the government to expand green acreage through constructing parks, lawns, and playgrounds is pushing the demand for robotic lawn mowers in the robotic lawn mower market. Moreover, the growing labor cost in the US and several European countries is encouraging the adoption of autonomous technology to minimize long-term expenses. Hence, such factors drive the market's demand for robotic lawn mowers.

Global Lawn Mowers Market - The global lawn mowers market is expected to reach USD 32.3 billion by 2027. Europe's Lawn mower market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the extensive penetration of green areas. Moreover, the rising governmental efforts to cut down the harmful effects of gasoline-based lawn mowers, such as toxic emissions and noise pollution, are encouraging the adoption of robotic lawn mowers, which is expected to support the growth of global lawn mowers. Also, initiatives such as greener Britain, Greening of the city of Paris, and several others are expected to support the market growth.

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

