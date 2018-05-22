With New Campaign, Dia&Co Targets Fitness Culture as Next Frontier for Size Inclusivity

"Fitness is the next frontier for size inclusivity," said Nadia Boujarwah, CEO and Co-Founder of Dia&Co. "For too long, women who wear sizes 14+ have been portrayed in the fitness world only as a 'before' photo — suggesting that there's a size limit on being active. Contrary to pervasive stereotypes, women of all sizes are leading vibrant, active lives, and we believe it's time for the fitness space to reflect that."

Seeking to address a range of issues that negatively impact the fitness experience of women who wear sizes 14+ — a group comprising 67% of the female population in the U.S. — the #FitToThrive initiative was developed based on feedback from thousands of community members. Its key components include:

Introduction of Dia&Co Active , an activewear offering for sizes 14-32 that combines the world's largest selection of plus-size activewear with the convenience of a curated in-home shopping experience. Dia&Co's first category extension offers one-stop access to hundreds of unique styles from dozens of brands, including the first retail partnership for Day/Won by Candice Huffine and the exclusive debut of EleVen by Venus Williams in plus sizes .

, an activewear offering for sizes 14-32 that combines the world's largest selection of plus-size activewear with the convenience of a curated in-home shopping experience. Dia&Co's first category extension offers one-stop access to hundreds of unique styles from dozens of brands, including and . Launch of a national ad campaign . Through bold campaign ads distributed on digital and social channels and placed in newspapers in Los Angeles , Atlanta , Miami , Houston , Baltimore , Seattle , Indianapolis , and Omaha , Dia&Co will show its community — and millions of others — a diverse and inclusive vision of what "fit" can look like. Celebrating the inspirational stories of women living active lives on their own terms, the campaign features Team USA athlete Shelbi Vaughan , viral teenage dancer Lizzy Howell , entrepreneur and theCURVYcon co-founder CeCe Olisa , and editor, mom, and advocate Maddy Jones .

Through bold campaign ads distributed on digital and social channels and placed in newspapers in , , , , , , , and , Dia&Co will show its community — and millions of others — a diverse and inclusive vision of what "fit" can look like. Celebrating the inspirational stories of women living active lives on their own terms, the campaign features , , , and . Creation of inclusive fitness spaces . Hearing the community's desire for welcoming, inclusive fitness environments, Dia&Co will launch a series of community-based wellness initiatives, ranging from interactive digital content led by plus-size fitness expert Louise Green , author of Big Fit Girl, to in-person activations developed in partnership with community leaders.

"I'm excited to announce the partnership with EleVen by Venus exclusively with Dia&Co to bring plus sizes to the EleVen line for the very first time," said tennis champion, designer, and entrepreneur Venus Williams. "I'm passionate about fitness, wellness, and an active lifestyle, and I'm super focused on making fitness inclusive for all."

Model and Day/Won Founder Candice Huffine added: "Throughout my career, I've worked to highlight the importance of inclusivity — in fashion, fitness, and retail. I founded Day/Won to support women of all sizes in pursuing the activities that make them feel unstoppable, and I am proud to partner with Dia&Co to offer further support to a community that has been underserved for so long."

To learn more about the #FitToThrive campaign and Dia&Co Active, follow @diaandco on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Dia&Co

Dia&Co is the leading digital-first retailer exclusively dedicated to serving women who wear sizes 14 and up. Through Dia&Co's personalized service, now available in Style and Active apparel categories, each customer receives curated boxes of clothing selected to fit her body, her budget, and her lifestyle—all to try on in the comfort of her own home. Since its founding in 2015, Dia&Co has attracted a dedicated and diverse customer base, working with millions of women across all 50 states.

About Dia&Co Active

Dia&Co Active is a better way to shop for activewear in sizes 14+. Combining the world's largest selection of plus-size activewear with the convenience of a curated in-home shopping experience, Dia&Co's newest offering provides its community one-stop access to hundreds of unique styles from dozens of brands. However you move, we've got you covered.

Media Contact

Kwittken for Dia&Co

DiaCo@kwittken.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-new-campaign-diaco-targets-fitness-culture-as-next-frontier-for-size-inclusivity-300652582.html

SOURCE Dia&Co

Related Links

http://www.dia.com/active

