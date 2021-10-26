With new integrations, Acronis affirms its commitment to partners' growth, profitability, and operational excellence

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, today announced continued momentum with its integration program with leading service provider platforms. Designed to align with service providers' preferred toolsets and processes, these integrations enable the delivery of Acronis' award-winning cyber protection solutions through popular software solutions, including RMM and PSA tools, cloud marketplaces, hosting control panels and billing systems — securing clients' data, applications, and systems against cyberthreats.

Managed service providers (MSPs) face an onslaught of cyberattacks against their clients and themselves, in part due to an increase in automation of threat development and deployment. MSPs are also suffering from a cybersecurity talent shortage. The result is a need to drive deeper integration and automation across the teams and tool stacks to increase their ability to deliver cyber protection solutions.

The latest integrations with Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud launching in October 2021, include Datto RMM and Kaseya BMS, two of the most popular tools that MSPs rely on. Also launching in October 2021 are Tigerpaw One and Ingram Micro's Cloud Blue PSA. With these new integrations, Acronis leads the market in supporting providers via integrations with favored tools in the purpose-built MSP software space. Other recent integrations that Acronis launched include support for MSP toolset market leaders, such as ConnectWise, Kaseya, and N-able. Integrations with RMM and network monitoring tools like NinjaRMM, Paessler PRTG, and Matrix42 were also released this year.

"ConnectWise and Acronis have a long history of integration success providing MSPs with unmatched workflow efficiencies," says Travis Vigneau, Director of Ecosystem Strategy at ConnectWise. "With valuable integrations in over four different ConnectWise software tools, the partnership recently expanded to offer ConnectWise NOC services to Acronis backup users. The latest integration is another example of how this partnership continues to meet its goal of bringing value to MSPs worldwide."

Also new this year, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud now integrates with MDM solutions such as Jamf Pro and Addigy to support service providers in the delivery of cyber protection services for clients' macOS devices. Support for even more services, including Microsoft Intune, ServiceNow CORE, and ServiceNow ITSM Pro, are planned for release in the near future.

"From MSPs to the clients they serve, comprehensive cyber protection is essential to the health of any organization," said Amy Luby, Chief Channel Evangelist at Acronis. "Service providers should be highly motivated to deliver it — but with so much to manage already, they need a streamlined way to fit this goal into their existing workflows. These integrations make it simple for MSPs to easily mass-deploy and manage Acronis' single-agent solution for comprehensive backup, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management — all through their RMM and PSA tools of choice."

For complete details on the many apps and integrations that make the delivery of cyber protection easy, efficient, and secure across clients' entire environments, visit https://solutions.acronis.com/

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,700 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Our Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 25 languages in over 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

SOURCE Acronis, Inc.