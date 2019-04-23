With New Patent Granted, AKA Takes a Step Closer to More Effective Human-Robot Interaction

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AKA, an AI development company, today announced the issuance of PCT Patent (PCT/KR2018/006493, REG 1019653720000) for "Method of Determining Emotion of Computer Dialogue Agents."

The patented technology involves a method for determining the emotions of computer dialogue agents.

Dimensional space about pleasure, arousal and dominance (Left). Position identification and classification (Right).

Developed and based on a psychoevolutionary theory – Plutchik's Wheel of Emotions – which classifies emotions to eight basic categories, AKA's new patented technology makes it possible to determine the emotion of a computer dialogue agent by using dimensionality reduction techniques to map sentences into a color-emotion space.

To determine the emotional content of a sentence, the method employs dimensionality reduction techniques to map emotions as points in three-dimensional space. It uses sentences' pleasure, arousal and dominance values, produced by a regression algorithm trained on in-house data, to project a point into the 3D coordinate system. The point is then mapped into a color-emotion space, as specified by Plutchik's Wheel of Emotions. The final value of the emotion is determined by the point's position in the color-emotion space: the type of emotion, the intensity of emotion, as well as a color to represent it. This information is finally used to determine the facial expression of Musio, the color of its heart, and as a parameter in guiding the dialogue between the user and Musio.

"We believe this is a very important patent received," said Raymond Jung, CEO of AKA. "It will further strengthen our AI Engine, MUSE, with more accurate emotional expressions in human-robot communications."

For more information about AKA's patent in Method of Determining Emotion of Computer, please visit here.

About AKA

AKA is developing AI engines to help improve communication between people and all things digital. AKA's technology integrates artificial intelligence and big data to more effectively deliver essential communication tools, such as speaking, writing, facial expressions and gestures, which are often overlooked.

