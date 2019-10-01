With October being the biggest month for weddings, national survey by Erie Insurance reveals items couples didn't register for but wish they had

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Couples registering for wedding gifts may want to review the results of a national survey conducted for Erie Insurance before choosing gifts for their registries. The survey asked about items couples didn't register for but now wish they had, as well as gifts they are still glad they registered for versus ones they regret. The survey also asked respondents about their most unusual wedding gifts, their attitudes on various etiquette topics including registering for money, and their advice to other couples registering today.

Cash for a wedding gift. Tacky or tasteful? Listen to what folks have to say. The good, the bad and the regifted: See what newlyweds had to say about their wedding registries now that time has passed.

Common registry items people didn't register for but now wish they had included a robotic vacuum cleaner, an air fryer and lawn equipment. Below is a ranked list of what people wish they had registered for, as well as the percentage of people who did register for the item and are still glad about it.

Most wished for rank (Didn't register for it, now wish they had) Item Percentage who wish they had registered for it Percentage who did register for it Percentage still glad they did 1 Robotic vacuum cleaner 58% 17% 88% 2 Air fryer 48% 20% 89% 3 Lawn equipment 47% 13% 84% 4 Food saver/vacuum seal system 38% 15% 75% 5 Barbecue grill 37% 18% 88% 6 Luggage 34% 20% 90% 7 Bread maker 31% 12% 81% 8 Stand mixer 27% 36% 93% 9 Food processor 26% 32% 87% 10 Tools 26% 21% 92%

"Erie Insurance protects people's homes as well as their belongings, so it's interesting to see the types of items that couples register for," said Bob Buckel, vice president and homeowners product manager, Erie Insurance. "It's also important to understand that most homeowners insurance limits the coverage that applies to valuable items such as jewelry, china, silverware and artwork, among others. We recommend talking to an agent about how best to make sure you're properly covered."

Many respondents did receive and insure such items, including fine china (14%), fine silver (11%), fine crystal (10%) and valuable artwork (6%).

When asked to name their favorite gift that they registered for and received, one person said an elephant ride; another said a trip to Paris; and another said his and hers matching bathrobes. Regarding items people most regretted registering for, write-in answers included a back scratcher, dog seat covers, and "too many casserole dishes."

Some of the more unusual gifts couples received were regifts. One person said they received a restaurant gift card for an odd amount, as if part of it had been used. Another received a registry book that had already been written in.

Respondents also weighed in on etiquette topics, including registering for money. While two-thirds of people (66%) think registering for money is fine, the other third (34%) think it's tacky/in poor taste. Registering for money is least socially acceptable in the Northeast, where 41% of respondents think it's in poor taste, while it's most accepted in the South, where fewer than a third (30%) think it's tacky.

Almost half of those surveyed (46%) said they registered for money. Of those, nearly half (45%) said it was for general use, while 31% said it was for a honeymoon. Ten percent said it was for a down payment on a house, and the same percentage said the money was for a home improvement project.

People were of two minds when it came to offering advice to couples registering today. Several said they'd advise couples to register for expensive items they'd never buy for themselves (one said to register for "something special that will make you cry when you see it") while others encouraged registering only for practical items they would use often, with one saying "get the needs out of the way before the wants."

Hear people talk about their own wedding registry experiences here.

Methodology

This survey was conducted online by Falls Communications on behalf of Erie Insurance from June 26 through July 1, 2019 among 500 U.S. residents ages 28-40. It was designed to capture and compare the opinions of U.S. residents who had registered for wedding gifts within the past six years (between 2013-2018). Falls Communications established the sampling quotas, designed the questionnaire, tabulated the survey responses, and managed the overall project. Falls used Dynata (Plano, TX) to administer the survey via the internet, including mobile devices, to Dynata's captive U.S. panels who met the age and regional demographic criteria.

