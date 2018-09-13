With Only 15% of Consumers Describing Toast as a "Center of the Plate Star," It's Time to Love a Better Toast

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Northern Bakehouse, a leader in gluten-free and plant-based breads and bakery products, today kicks off a celebration of the tastiness of toast in honor of National Toast Day on February 23. In a recent survey, Little Northern Bakehouse found that only 15% of consumers feel that toast deserves center stage, with 62% of consumers relegating it to "a reliable sidekick" and nearly a quarter of consumers (23%) describing it as a "bland breakfast."

Little Northern Bakehouse thinks the versatile toast deserves better. Beginning today and continuing up to National Toast Day, the brand will share daily, inspirational images of spectacular toast creations on its Instagram page, encouraging fans to show their love for toast for a chance to win a grand prize of brunch money for a year. Full sweepstakes details can be found on the Little Northern Bakehouse Instagram page.

Trendwatchers have declared that "bread is back" in 2019, and survey respondents echoed that sentiment, with more than half of consumers (53%) proclaiming "no low-carb for me," or "carbs are back and I'm thrilled!"

Megan Roosevelt, RDN and owner of the blog, HealthyGroceryGirl.com, couldn't agree more, saying "I eat a slice of toast (or two!) every day. Packed with fiber to help keep you feeling full, it's the perfect quick and easy option for busy mornings. Plus, Little Northern Bakehouse gluten-free breads are made with plant-based ingredients, are verified non-GMO, and are peanut and tree nut free – meaning they work for a variety of diets."

Little Northern Bakehouse is dedicated to making healthier, gluten-free breads that sacrifice nothing when it comes to taste and texture and offers a variety of products that are non-GMO, made with whole food ingredients, and feature delicious seeds and grains for a super boost of nutrition.

Phoebe Lapine, owner of the blog, Feed Me Phoebe and another longtime toast fan, said, "I've eaten a lot of gluten-free bread in my day and was so thrilled to come across Little Northern Bakehouse. I was shocked at how light in texture their loaves are – they have the feel of regular bread and taste amazing!"

For consumers looking for their own toast inspiration for National Toast Day, Roosevelt recommends her Marinated White Bean Toast or Chia Jam Super Seed Toast, while Lapine shares her Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff Toasts with Kale. For more fun and easy toast recipes, visit http://www.littlenorthernbakehouse.com/blog/.

Little Northern Bakehouse offers a full suite of delicious gluten-free products perfect for toasting: Sprouted 7 Grain, Sprouted Honey Oat, Whole Grain Wide Slice Loaf, White Wide Slice Loaf, Millet & Chia Loaf, Seeds & Grain Loaf, Cinnamon & Raisin Loaf, Millet & Chia Hot Dog Buns, and Millet & Chia Buns. All Little Northern Bakehouse products can be found in the freezer section of the grocery store in most natural foods retailers.

Survey Methodology: Engine conducted an online survey of 1,004 adults comprising 502 men and 502 women 18 years of age and older on February 4-6, 2019.

About Little Northern Bakehouse

Little Northern Bakehouse exists to make great tasting bread and bakery products that are gluten-free, non-GMO and plant-based. Little Northern Bakehouse launched in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have the freedom to enjoy delicious food regardless of dietary restrictions. Little Northern Bakehouse products are light in texture and have the consistency and feel of regular bread. To learn more about Little Northern Bakehouse products and for recipes, visit the brand's website at www.LittleNorthernBakehouse.com.

