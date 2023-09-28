With outstanding global coordination, Tranter helps drive a more sustainable future. Supporting a Waste-to-energy combined heat and power plant with welded heat exchangers

News provided by

Tranter International AB

28 Sep, 2023, 14:16 ET

HILDESHEIM, Germany, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a global commitment to always deliver innovative and customized solutions based on the customers' needs, Tranter recently took on an order consisting of three (3) NovusBloc® welded heat exchangers in stainless steel to be installed in a Waste-to-energy combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Stockholm, Sweden.

The CHP plant where the NovusBloc® heat exchangers will be installed was originally built to produce heat and power from fossil fuels and will now be converted to a biofuel where the heat exchangers play an important role. The plant conversion to biofuel enables Stockholm city to support its fossil-fuel-free goal by 2030.

The NovusBloc® heat exchangers were manufactured in in South Korea and approved according to PED with CE-marking for use in Europe. The Tranter facility in Vänersborg, Sweden, handled the project execution and successfully delivered the NovusBloc® heat exchangers to the plant in Stockholm according to plan.

"With the customer being based in Germany, for an upgrade project in Stockholm, Sweden, our coordination work between our sales teams in Germany and Sweden, addressed the customer's concerns of having products manufactured in South Korea, far away from the customer and the site. Our coordination work as a true global supplier of plate heat exchangers made the difference of making the customer comfortable with the project schedule. Our ability to work across the continents with ease and the two-side accessibility feature of the NovusBloc® made the win for Tranter on this project."  says Thomas Cassirer, Director EPC & Global Energy.  

The NovusBloc® heat exchangers will be used as condensers and heat recovery for the boiler upgrade needed for the modification of the Waste-to-energy combined heat and power (CHP) plant.  

Thomas Cassirer continues: "We have several products that would fit this specific application, but the NovusBloc® was the product that addressed the customer's needs the most, with reliable gasket-free design for high operating temperatures along with full accessibility on both the hot and cold side. What also make this project extra rewarding is that we were able to support the plan creating a more sustainable world."

Tranter's sales team in Germany, with Sesto Colella, Senior Sales manager Energy, focuses on emerging technologies within the energy segment and was the responsible sales manager for this project. He sees an increased need for compact, reliable, and efficient heat exchangers in the current energy transition market in Europe.      

CONTACT:
Madeleine Sestan Bach
Global Marketing Manager
[email protected] 

The following files are available for download:
https://news.cision.com/tranter-international-ab/i/with-outstanding-global-fortum,c3220617 With outstanding global-Fortum

SOURCE Tranter International AB

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.