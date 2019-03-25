With Over 1.4 Million Visitors A Year, Three Adjoining Parcels to the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg to Go to Auction May 10 Via Sealed Bid. Located at the Intersection of US-15 & Highway 97 in Gettysburg, PA

GETTYSBURG, Pa., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today by Todd Good, President, Accelerated Marketing Group LLC, in cooperation with GJG Real Estate is conducting a Sealed Bid Auction.

Aerial showing Out Parcels Overall View of the Whole Property

Location: East of Route 15 and South of the Gettysburg National Park,

The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, with over 1.4 million visitors a year, is the dominant retail destination with a target area of 13.4 million people. It is easily accessible from US-15 & Highway 97, with parking for 1,700 vehicles. The Holiday Inn Express opened a 91-room hotel onsite in 2017. With this new addition and Country Inn & Suites, the property now hosts two prominent hotels in the area on site and a TGI Fridays restaurant.

Offering:

Parcel 1: 22.5AC located at the end of Main Street is rectangular in shape and has a Published Reserve of only $2.5M.

Parcel 2: 3.93AC located next to the New Holiday Inn Express with great visibility to US-15. Published Reserve of only $450,000

Parcel 3: 11.323AC located behind the Holiday Inn Express and next to Parcel 1. This Parcel also has high visibility to US-15. Published Reserve $395,000.

On-Site Due Diligence Sessions: Beginning Tuesdays, April 9, 23 and May 7. Call to schedule a tour.

To reserve a tour or for more information about the auction, qualified buyers should call: 1-833-830-9200 or email: (Todd Good) 211490@email4pr.com or (Cindy Mencher) 211490@email4pr.com. Website: Amgre.com

Todd Good

Accelerated Marketing Group

(619) 992-5000

211490@email4pr.com

SOURCE Accelerated Marketing Group LLC

