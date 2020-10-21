With Over 4 Million Masks Sold, FaceTory Remains a Coveted D2C Sheet Mask Brand

FULLERTON, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading K-Beauty Sheet Mask brand, FaceTory , reaches new heights selling over 4 million sheet masks and rapidly gaining reviews from customers raving about the affordable high-quality products. FaceTory started as a subscription-based D2C brand carrying third-party products and later expanded to developing their own FaceTory brand skincare line, FaceTory Collection- an affordable, friendly approach to quality skincare.

FaceTory now has over 20 products included in the FaceTory Collection and is continuing to develop more sheet masks and skincare items. "Hitting 4 million is a major accomplishment for us, especially considering how we started carrying third-party products in the beginning," Yuna Hong, Head of Product Development, explained. "With the support we received from our customers, we were able to delve into creating skincare and a wide variety of high-quality sheet masks based on years of analyzing unique customer data through our subscriptions. We partner with top sheet mask Korean manufacturers to develop our products and now we have the opportunity to make our mark in the beauty and skincare industry with products we develop and believe in. Skincare needs to be a routine that is approachable and affordable to the masses and we're happy to be able to provide that to our customers with our FaceTory Collection."

The FaceTory Collection currently has 21 premium sheet masks of high-quality material and essence. Ranging from different highlighted key ingredients, each FaceTory sheet mask is developed to provide necessary hydration to the skin while improving and minimizing common skin concerns.

FaceTory's philosophy is that skincare should be approachable, affordable, and functional. The company focuses on developing skincare to help boost and support the skin. They not only consider skincare to be a basic hygienic routine but also view the ritual as a form of self-love and self-care, hoping to spread that mentality to their customers as well.

About FaceTory:

FaceTory was founded in 2016 in Orange County, CA. With the realization that quality skincare at an affordable price was scarce in the industry, FaceTory ventured to change that. The sheet masks enthusiasts focus on producing products that work well with many skin types and provide customers with gentle and affordable products that work. FaceTory also supports the concept of self-love and self-care for all, and connects that practice to skincare.

