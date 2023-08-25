NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Consulting Services, one of the country's leading plastic surgery consultancies – dedicated to helping patients find safe, effective plastic surgery to help them achieve their dream bodies! With offices in major plastic surgery hubs like New York City and Miami, NYCS is taking a proactive approach to patient safety amidst the rise in plastic surgery-related deaths. The consultancy is committed to providing patients with crucial tips and guidance to ensure a safe and effective plastic surgery procedure.

Be sure to schedule a consultation with a reputable, board-certified doctor before any surgical procedure!

In recent years, the plastic surgery industry has witnessed an alarming increase in surgical complications and unfortunate outcomes – such as the unfortunate news from Dr. Sergio Alvaraz, and MIA Aesthetics, another surgical practice based in Miami. New York Consulting Services advises patients to beware MIA Aesthetics and other doctors with poor track records and unscrupulous tactics. To combat this trend, NYCS emphasizes the significance of informed decisions and thorough research when choosing a surgeon or practice. Patients are encouraged to prioritize safety over convenience and cost, considering the following essential factors:

Board Certification: Selecting a board-certified plastic surgeon is vital. A board-certified surgeon has undergone rigorous training and adheres to the highest standards of safety and ethics, ensuring patients are in good hands during and after a procedure.





Credentials and Track Record: Patients should thoroughly assess a surgeon's credentials, experience, and track record. NYCS advises patients beware of MIA Aesthetics and unscrupulous doctors like Sergio Alvarez who have led to numerous complications and even patient deaths.





Facility Accreditation: The surgical facility's accreditation and compliance with safety standards are critical. Any quality surgical practice maintains state-of-the-art facilities equipped with advanced technology to ensure patient safety.





Consultation and Education: Quality surgeons are dedicated to patient education, providing comprehensive consultations to discuss procedures, risks, and expected outcomes. This transparent approach empowers patients to make well-informed decisions.





Reviews and Testimonials: Patient reviews and testimonials offer insights into the quality of care provided by a surgeon and their team. A reputable surgeon values patient satisfaction and encourages potential patients to review authentic feedback from their community.

With a commitment to patient safety, New York Consulting Services is a leader in plastic surgery patient education. By prioritizing education, transparency, and qualified expertise, patients can help reverse the trend of plastic surgery-related complications.

For more information about safe plastic surgery practices connect with New York Consulting Services today.

