With Prodigy 770 Smart Toilet, Bio Bidet Brings High-Tech Health and Wellness to More Bathrooms

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Bidet, an industry leader in bathroom technology and sustainability, has introduced the Prodigy 770 to make a premium, smart toilet experience accessible to more consumers. Using advanced technologies such as a motion activated open and close lid, dual smart flush, and an integrated self-cleaning bidet with customizable, remote controlled water and dryer settings, the Prodigy 770 takes comfort and cleanliness to a whole new level at half the cost of competitive, top-of-the-line, smart toilet offerings.

Combining the latest high-tech features and contemporary aesthetics with an integrated, customizable bidet, the Bio Bidet Prodigy 770 offers a smart toilet experience at half the cost of competitive, top-of-the-line offerings. Users are able to personalize their experience by adjusting water, seat and dryer temperature, as well as the nozzle position and water pressure, using a convenient wall-mountable remote.

"More and more consumers are considering smart toilets with bidets for health and personal hygiene reasons as well as the convenience and environmental benefits," says James Amburgey, marketing director at Bio Bidet. "Our goal has always been to make the decision to transition to a bidet-style toilet as compelling, simple and affordable as possible."

The Prodigy 770 has a sleek, timeless, skirted profile that matches current bathroom styles. The compact, all-in-one, tankless design fits easily into even the most crowded footprints, solving the space challenges associated with separate toilets and bidets. A range of high-tech features also bring the convenience of automation to the bathroom, including:

Dual flush technology - The Prodigy senses user activity and automatically activates the proper size flush, to conserve water.

- The Prodigy senses user activity and automatically activates the proper size flush, to conserve water. Remote-controlled spray settings and air dryer - Users are able to personalize their Prodigy experience by adjusting water, seat, and dryer temperature, as well as the nozzle position and water pressure, using a convenient wall-mountable remote.

- Users are able to personalize their Prodigy experience by adjusting water, seat, and dryer temperature, as well as the nozzle position and water pressure, using a convenient wall-mountable remote. Automatic open and close lid - Simply approach the Prodigy to automatically open the lid. It also closes automatically when it senses a user is finished.

- Simply approach the Prodigy to automatically open the lid. It also closes automatically when it senses a user is finished. Sensor-activated night light - An in-bowl night light illuminates for easy and added safety at night.

- An in-bowl night light illuminates for easy and added safety at night. Direct connect supply - By connecting directly to a bathroom's water supply, without the need for a water tank, the Prodigy is more efficient, wastes less water, and requires minimal to no maintenance when compared to standard toilets.

- By connecting directly to a bathroom's water supply, without the need for a water tank, the Prodigy is more efficient, wastes less water, and requires minimal to no maintenance when compared to standard toilets. Built-in deodorizer – An integrated deodorizer draws in air and passes it through an ionized carbon filter to eliminate odors in the bowl.

– An integrated deodorizer draws in air and passes it through an ionized carbon filter to eliminate odors in the bowl. Warm seat and heated water - The Prodigy includes adjustable temperature controls for both the seat and water.

In addition to its contemporary aesthetics and automated features, the Prodigy 770 has been designed for maximum comfort. By expanding the front edges and increasing the total surface area of the Prodigy's comfort seat by 20 percent, it provides additional support for users. The stainless-steel bidet nozzle on the Prodigy 770 can be adjusted to each user's body contours, and features such as adjustable seat and water temperature deliver a spa-like experience.

As bathrooms – and homes in general – continue to be more tech driven, smart toilets and bidets are growing in popularity. According to a 2019 trends study conducted by the National Kitchen and Bath Association, designers consider a toilet with a bidet the most important thing to put in a new bathroom. Over half of the 500 designers surveyed said they install cleaning toilets instead of standard ones for clients.

The U.S. market for bidet seats and bidet toilets is currently a $106 million category expected to grow 15 percent annually through 2021, according to BRG Building Solutions October 2018 North American Shower Toilet and Bidet Seat Markets report.

"The shift isn't surprising when you look at the needs and preferences of two large demographic segments – millennials and baby boomers – in conjunction with the rise of the healthy home," adds Bio Bidet's Amburgey. "Products that save money on water and electricity have become standard. Now the emphasis is on wellness, longevity, and convenience. Installing a bidet-style smart toilet is a relativity inexpensive change you can make to your home that will help improve personal hygiene, reduce germ spread, and provide a bit of pampering."

The Prodigy P770 retails for $2,399 and is available online at www.costco.com, homedepot.com, and at the BioBidet website, biobidet.com. All Bio Bidet products come with a 3-year warranty.

About Bio Bidet

At Bio Bidet, we believe that everyone deserves a clean and comfortable bathroom experience. Our industry leading standards have advanced bidet technology and made bathrooms healthier and eco-friendlier for thousands of consumers. For more information on the Prodigy 770, or to learn more about BioBidet products, visit biobidet.com. Make sure to join the Honor Club mailing list to receive exclusive offers and updates about BioBidet.

