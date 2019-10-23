With Purchase of New Building, Vitamin Looks to the Future

BALTIMORE, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin, a leading digital-first integrated marketing agency, will move to 720 Light Street, at the corner of Key Highway and Light at the gateway to Federal Hill in Baltimore, Md. After an exhaustive search of properties across Baltimore City, the agency selected an end-of-block, 6,000 square foot, four-level commercial building located just steps from the Inner Harbor and Baltimore's central business district. Agency leadership was unwavering in their commitment to staying in Baltimore City, showing steadfast loyalty to the city it's called home for nearly two decades. The building is actively undergoing an extensive renovation that will be completed by the end of the year and ready for occupancy.

Since 2016, Vitamin has experienced significant progression both in the sophistication of its clientele and the size and capabilities of its creative and account services teams. The purchase of the new building and impending relocation is the latest move in the agency's strategic plan to evolve while showcasing an ongoing dedication to detail, integrated campaigns, and modern digitally-focused proficiencies.

"From the moment you walk in, there is an immediate impression that this is a modern, chic, cutting edge team with concentrated talent, that's going to deliver highly-intelligent content suited for the digital marketing age in which we live," says agency Chief Financial Officer Mike Karfakis.

Overlooking Baltimore's downtown region and the city's largest concentration of Class A office space, the building's location offers unmatched exposure and advertising potential for the agency. Inside, the amenities are designed to promote a comfortable, pleasing space for employees to focus, collaborate, and relax.

"Words cannot fully express our gratitude to the people- clients and team members alike- who have supported Vitamin over the years," adds Vitamin CEO Amanda Karfakis. "I can only say thank you- we could never have done it without you."

To learn more about the building, what it means for the agency, and to take a virtual tour, visit: www.vitaminisgood.com/NewHQ

About Vitamin®

Vitamin® ( vitaminisgood.com ) is the "Cure for the Common Brand®," a full-service, digital-first agency providing clients with high-quality, process-driven deliverables within the disciplines of branding, website design and development, SEO/SEM, media & advertising, print, public relations, and social media. Founded in 2002, the Baltimore-based agency specializes in integrated, deeply-branded experiences that define clients and bring their unique differences to life with a focus on inbound lead generation and lead nurturing. Vertical expertise includes banking, built environment, commercial real estate, financial services, healthcare & human services, manufacturing and non-profit market sectors. Vitamin is a certified MBE/DBE/SBE by the Maryland DOT.

