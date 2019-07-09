With Quality a Top Priority, Ardent Health Services Expands Its Use of Zynx Health's Knowledge Analyzer

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynx Health™, market leader in providing evidence- and experience-based clinical improvement solutions since 1996, announced today that long-time client Ardent Health Services is expanding its agreement for use of Zynx's Knowledge Analyzer™ knowledge management solution.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based health system, which operates 30 hospitals and other medical facilities across six states, plans to expand its use of Zynx Knowledge Analyzer from simply uncovering gaps in its evidence-based content to ensuring its quality initiatives are being addressed.

"We want to ensure we are delivering the very best care we can to all our patients. Because we have so many facilities spread across a wide geographical footprint, it can be difficult to monitor how care is being delivered in all of them," said Frank J. "F.J." Campbell, MD, chief medical officer and chief quality officer at Ardent Health Services. "In addition to the benefits we're already realizing from Knowledge Analyzer, we will now be able to include all of our facilities' care interventions in our clinical decision support to understand how therapies, treatments, and protocols compare between our facilities. Its reporting capabilities will help us continue our ongoing mission of identifying best practices and improving the quality of care throughout the health system."

Ardent Health Services originally licensed Zynx Health solutions more than a decade ago and more recently relied on Knowledge Analyzer to assist the organization as it migrated from its previous electronic health record (EHR) system to Epic. The goal for the EHR transition was to ensure that no content was lost when converting the old order sets to the new system, and to uncover evidence-based interventions that were being missed. It was also used successfully to update order sets as the fast-growing health system acquired new hospitals.

"Now that Ardent Health Services has been able to improve quality by standardizing care as much as possible (within the differing rules and laws between states) and filling gaps in its evidence-based content, their next exciting opportunity is to use Knowledge Analyzer to ensure its content is aligned. This will enable Ardent to identify specific interventions that may improve quality across the system," said Kevin J. Daly, president of Zynx Health. "They also want to use Knowledge Analyzer's sophisticated reporting capabilities to help them gain better insights regarding the quality of care across the entire organization. We are delighted that Ardent has decided not only to continue their use of Knowledge Analyzer, but to expand upon it, and we look forward to working with them to drive even greater success in the future."

About Zynx Health

Zynx Health, part of the Hearst Health network, provides healthcare professionals with vital information and processes that guide care decisions and reduce complexity across the entire patient journey in a way that leads to healthier lives for all. Zynx is a pioneer and market leader in evidence- and experience-based clinical solutions that help health systems improve patient outcomes, financial outcomes, clinical engagement, and technology performance. With Zynx Health, healthcare organizations exceed industry demands for delivering high-quality care at lower costs under value-based reimbursement models. To learn more, visit zynxhealth.com or call 888.996.9435.

About Ardent Health Services

Ardent Health Services invests in people, technology, facilities and communities, focusing on evidence-based practices to improve quality care and patient outcomes. Our Purpose is caring for people: our patients, their families and one another. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Ardent's subsidiaries own and operate 30 hospitals and other medical facilities in six states with more than 25,000 employees, including 1,150 employed providers. Twelve Ardent-affiliated organizations – one-third of the company's entities – have been recognized by Modern Healthcare as "Best Places to Work" in 2019, marking the 12th consecutive year an Ardent facility made this list. Ardent facilities also exceed national averages in Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating as ranked by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. To learn more, visit ardenthealth.com, follow Ardent on Twitter @MyArdentStory or on Linkedin @Ardent Health Services.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 77 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MHK (formerly MedHOK—Medical House of Knowledge) and Hearst Health Ventures (www.hearsthealth.com). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

