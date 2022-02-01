With Record-Breaking Revenue Gain, Mekky Media Relations Becomes Seven-Figure Business in 2021, Doubling the Size of its Team and Client Roster

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mekky Media Relations Inc. continued its successful trajectory in 2021, reaching the milestone of becoming a seven-figure business. The five-year-old agency's record-breaking annual revenue was $1.25 million, a 62 percent gain over the previous year. The roster – the largest since the agency's inception in 2016 – doubled since 2020, which was also a year of unprecedented expansion.

Mekky Media Relations Team

In addition, Mekky Media won national honors in 2021 and grew its team. The staff is twice the size it was a year ago, with account executives and coordinators signing on to meet increasing demand for the agency's creative work and powerful results, according to founder and president Michelle Mekky.

"It is rewarding to see our hard work pay off, as businesses and individuals – from high profile to those just starting out – ask us to tell their stories so they can survive and thrive in this challenging business climate," Mekky says. "It has been a hard time for many, and I'm grateful that a growing number of clients have placed their trust in us. Reaching that five-year milestone and our 2021 success prove that Mekky Media is a PR leader and a sustainable business that's here for the long term."

Mekky established the agency in 2016 to provide PR strategy, media relations, media training, event promotion, social media strategy and influencer outreach. The agency has added services that include integrated digital and PR programs, personal branding and internal communications.

The long and growing Mekky Media client list includes businesses and nonprofits in Chicago and coast to coast. In 2021, the agency was hired to promote the highly-anticipated opening of Chicago restaurant Adalina and the national expansion of leading cannabis company PharmaCann and its Verilife dispensaries. The agency also partnered with Scott Harris Hospitality to rebrand the former Francesca's Restaurant Group and is supporting the launch of Sunshine Flyer as it becomes a new transportation partner for Walt Disney World Resorts® in Orlando.

Mekky Media added to its list of awards in 2021, including Gold and Silver Stevie Awards for PR Agency and Campaign of the Year, Ragan's Workplace Wellness Award and Publicity Club of Chicago Gold and Silver Trumpet Awards. The agency was named to Expertise PR's list of Best PR Firms in Chicago, and Mekky received the 2021 Ragan and PR Daily Communicator of the Year Award.

To celebrate its accomplishments and plan for continued growth, Mekky Media had an all-staff retreat in Mexico in January. Mekky says it was a reward for hard work and opportunity for creative brainstorming and strategizing that will fuel even greater client success.

"I'm proud of how far we've come and my team's hard work throughout the journey," Mekky says. "Organizations continue to seek our expertise. This is only the beginning for Mekky Media."

