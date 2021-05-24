With Remodeling Costs Soaring Window Film Offers Consumers More Choice and Saves Money Over The Cost of Replacement Windows

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With remodeling costs soaring and homeowners caught between updating existing windows to achieve the desired goal to reduce carbon emissions, and a reported 300 percent increase in building materials, professionally installed window films may save the day and money.

While the energy savings of window films are comparable to replacement windows, they may cost about one-tenth the cost of replacement windows and their installation. Based on energy savings alone, the cost is usually recouped in less than a few years. Plus, window film may be installed in a day or less and are often warranted to last longer than 15 years.

"With professionally installed window films, consumers have a choice over the high cost and reported installation delay of replacement windows," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. "Window films deliver similar energy savings and longevity to replacement windows, plus they reduce interior fading, add a measure of safety to glass and can be installed with much less interruption to the homeowner, often within a day," he added.

To help consumers reach a decision, The International Window Film Association (IWFA) offers a free 'find a local window film installer' business locator to contact a nearby expert about window film and to get an idea of cost, timeframe for installation and other benefits. The IWFA also has a five-minute step-by-step video that takes a consumer through the buying process and suggests questions to ask a window film business.

The National Association of Home Builders states that building materials have skyrocketed by as much as 300 precent including new windows and there are also significant delays due to material shortages.

Many window films are rated for their energy saving performance by the National Fenestration Rating Council, the same nonprofit organization that rates window, doors and skylight products for their energy performance.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness.

